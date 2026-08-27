Who is Garrett Highlander? 5 things about West Virginia man arrested for sharing child sexual abuse material online

Garrett Michael Highlander, a 20-year-old from Morgantown, West Virginia, was arrested after authorities investigated a Discord account allegedly used to discuss, seek and share child sexual abuse material. West Virginia State Police said the investigation followed multiple reports about the account, which investigators eventually linked to Highlander, as per reports. He has since been charged with possession of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Garrett Michael Highlander, a 20-year-old from Morgantown, West Virginia, was arrested over alleged child sexual abuse material. (West Virginia Regional Jail)

The case has drawn attention because of the online identity allegedly used by Highlander and the number of reports that investigators received before his arrest. Authorities allege that he used usernames including “MrToxix” and “MrChildPorn” while communicating with other users on Discord. Investigators also said they found alleged illegal material on one of his electronic devices during a search.

Highlander was arrested on August 21 and booked into the North Central Regional Jail. He was being held on a $100,000 bond, according to reports. The allegations against him have not been proven in court.

Here are five things to know about Highlander and the investigation.

1. He is a 20-year-old from Morgantown Highlander is from Morgantown, West Virginia. State police arrested him after executing a search warrant at a residence there on August 21, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by WBOY and cited by People.

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2. He allegedly used the names “MrToxix” and “MrChildPorn” Investigators allegedly linked Highlander to Discord accounts using variations of the name “MrToxix.” Authorities also said he used the username “MrChildPorn” on at least one occasion.

According to the complaint, other Discord users reported that the account was allegedly sending child sexual abuse material through private messages.

3. His online activity was the subject of 48 cybertip reports The investigation began after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children submitted 48 cybertip reports concerning a Discord user who allegedly boasted about possessing a large collection of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators subsequently identified the user as Highlander, according to the complaint cited by WBOY.

4. He allegedly told police he was “trolling” When investigators questioned Highlander about his online activity, he allegedly said he made the comments to provoke other users. According to the complaint, he described the behavior as “trolling” and “rage baiting” and said he found it amusing.

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Police nevertheless said they found alleged child sexual abuse material on one of his devices during the search.

5. He faces a felony charge Highlander was charged with possession of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He was booked into the North Central Regional Jail and was initially held on $100,000 bond, according to reports.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Highlander is presumed innocent unless and until he is found guilty.