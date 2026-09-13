Houma stabbings: 4 dead, juvenile critically injured in series of attacks in Louisiana; sheriff’s office shares details

At least four people are dead and a juvenile is critically injured following a series of stabbing incidents in Houma, Louisiana. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent series of stabbing incidents.

Houma stabbings: 4 dead, juvenile critically injured in series of attacks in Louisiana (Pexel - representational image)

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Police said that deputies initially responded to the 200 block of Ashland Drive, where they found a juvenile suffering from apparent stab wounds. The individual was flown by Acadian Ambulance Service Air Med to an out-of-area hospital. They remain in critical condition.

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Amid the investigation, deputies found several deceased victims inside nearby homes, police said. At least four victims were pronounced dead.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office shares details

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office shared details about the investigation in a Facebook post.

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{{^usCountry}} “Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirms that the Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating an apparent series of stabbing incidents in the Ashland Drive area of Houma,” the post reads. “Deputies initially responded to the 200 block of Ashland Drive, where a juvenile suffering from apparent stab wounds was located. The juvenile was transported by Acadian Ambulance Service Air Med to an out-of-area hospital and remains in critical condition.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirms that the Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating an apparent series of stabbing incidents in the Ashland Drive area of Houma,” the post reads. “Deputies initially responded to the 200 block of Ashland Drive, where a juvenile suffering from apparent stab wounds was located. The juvenile was transported by Acadian Ambulance Service Air Med to an out-of-area hospital and remains in critical condition.” {{/usCountry}}

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“As the investigation continued, deputies discovered multiple deceased victims inside nearby homes. At least four victims have been pronounced deceased,” it continues.

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The post adds that the investigation is now “in its preliminary stages as detectives continue gathering evidence and developing information surrounding the incidents,” and that "further details will be released as they become available.”

Facebook users, including residents, commented on the post. “Herd every siren pass by down town headed that way for over a hour now was wondering what happened it was back to back for the longest time. I was like yeah something serious again because it’s never that much at once unless it’s a shooting ect been a lot of killings back to back last few weeks yall please stay safe out here,” wrote a user.

“This is crazy. Sending prayers for the victims and their families,” another commented.

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One user wrote, “Omg that’s what happened when we saw all them cops wow”.

“Not good. Not good at all. Prayers for all victims and their families,” another said.