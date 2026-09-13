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Houma stabbings: 4 dead, juvenile critically injured in series of attacks in Louisiana; sheriff’s office shares details

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent series of stabbing incidents in Houma, Louisiana.

Updated on: Sep 13, 2026, 09:37:39 IST
By Sumanti Sen
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At least four people are dead and a juvenile is critically injured following a series of stabbing incidents in Houma, Louisiana. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent series of stabbing incidents.

Houma stabbings: 4 dead, juvenile critically injured in series of attacks in Louisiana (Pexel - representational image)
Houma stabbings: 4 dead, juvenile critically injured in series of attacks in Louisiana (Pexel - representational image)

Police said that deputies initially responded to the 200 block of Ashland Drive, where they found a juvenile suffering from apparent stab wounds. The individual was flown by Acadian Ambulance Service Air Med to an out-of-area hospital. They remain in critical condition.

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Amid the investigation, deputies found several deceased victims inside nearby homes, police said. At least four victims were pronounced dead.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office shares details

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office shared details about the investigation in a Facebook post.

“As the investigation continued, deputies discovered multiple deceased victims inside nearby homes. At least four victims have been pronounced deceased,” it continues.

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The post adds that the investigation is now “in its preliminary stages as detectives continue gathering evidence and developing information surrounding the incidents,” and that "further details will be released as they become available.”

Facebook users, including residents, commented on the post. “Herd every siren pass by down town headed that way for over a hour now was wondering what happened it was back to back for the longest time. I was like yeah something serious again because it’s never that much at once unless it’s a shooting ect been a lot of killings back to back last few weeks yall please stay safe out here,” wrote a user.

“This is crazy. Sending prayers for the victims and their families,” another commented.

One user wrote, “Omg that’s what happened when we saw all them cops wow”.

“Not good. Not good at all. Prayers for all victims and their families,” another said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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