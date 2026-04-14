How did conservatives respond to Trump’s ‘Jesus’ image amid feud with Pope? See reactions
Trump's portrayal of himself as a Christ-like figure in a deleted post sparked backlash from conservative allies.
A social media post by US President Donald Trump portraying himself as a Christ-like figure has sparked backlash: not from political opponents, but from within conservative circles, including some of his long-time allies.
Trump shared an AI-generated image on Truth Social showing himself in the likeness of Jesus Christ: depicted healing a man, surrounded by American flags and bald eagles. However, the post was deleted following backlash.
According to BBC, the now-deleted image showed Trump, wearing a white robe, with a glowing hand on the forehead of a sick man.
The post came shortly after Trump publicly criticized Pope Leo XIV over his stance on the Iran war and immigration. Speaking to reporters, Trump said he was “not a big fan” of the pope, accusing him of being “weak on crime” and ineffective on foreign policy.
What conservatives said
The image drew accusations of “blasphemy” and excessive self-glorification from conservative commentators, many of whom have supported Trump in the past.{{/usCountry}}
The image drew accusations of “blasphemy” and excessive self-glorification from conservative commentators, many of whom have supported Trump in the past.{{/usCountry}}
Candace Owens, who has recently distanced herself from Trump over the Iran conflict, hinted at political fallout, writing that the move could have consequences for Vice President JD Vance.{{/usCountry}}
Candace Owens, who has recently distanced herself from Trump over the Iran conflict, hinted at political fallout, writing that the move could have consequences for Vice President JD Vance.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Trump Jesus row: POTUS gives ‘Red Cross worker’ link in photo, social media say, ‘Dr. Trump’{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Trump Jesus row: POTUS gives ‘Red Cross worker’ link in photo, social media say, ‘Dr. Trump’{{/usCountry}}
Pundit Carmine Sabia criticized the post, stating he would “forever support” Jesus Christ over any political figure and calling Trump’s action “reprehensible.”
Similarly, Megan Basham urged the president to remove the image, calling it “outrageous blasphemy” and suggesting he should seek forgiveness.
MAGA allies join criticism
The backlash extended to younger and prominent MAGA voices. Influencer Brilyn Hollyhand wrote that “faith is not a prop,” arguing that leaders should not portray themselves as saviors.
Also Read: Trump refuses to apologise to Pope Leo XIV, calls him 'wrong' on US-Iran war
Former GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote that the post was more than blasphemy and reflected an “Antichrist spirit.”
Other right-wing figures, including Milo Yiannopoulos and Riley Gaines, also questioned Trump’s intent, with Gaines calling for “a little humility” and warning that “God shall not be mocked.”
Growing rift
Since the launch of the Iran war, several high-profile figures, including Owens and Greene, have broken with Trump over what they describe as a reckless foreign policy approach.
The episode also adds to Trump’s escalating feud with Pope Leo XIV. Responding to the criticism, the pontiff said he has “no fear” of the Trump administration and would continue to speak out on the Gospel’s message.