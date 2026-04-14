How did conservatives respond to Trump’s ‘Jesus’ image amid feud with Pope? See reactions

A social media post by US President Donald Trump portraying himself as a Christ-like figure has sparked backlash: not from political opponents, but from within conservative circles, including some of his long-time allies.

The post was deleted following backlash.(Donald Trump/ Truth Social)

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Trump shared an AI-generated image on Truth Social showing himself in the likeness of Jesus Christ: depicted healing a man, surrounded by American flags and bald eagles. However, the post was deleted following backlash.

According to BBC, the now-deleted image showed Trump, wearing a white robe, with a glowing hand on the forehead of a sick man.

The post came shortly after Trump publicly criticized Pope Leo XIV over his stance on the Iran war and immigration. Speaking to reporters, Trump said he was “not a big fan” of the pope, accusing him of being “weak on crime” and ineffective on foreign policy.

What conservatives said

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{{^usCountry}} The image drew accusations of “blasphemy” and excessive self-glorification from conservative commentators, many of whom have supported Trump in the past. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The image drew accusations of “blasphemy” and excessive self-glorification from conservative commentators, many of whom have supported Trump in the past. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Candace Owens, who has recently distanced herself from Trump over the Iran conflict, hinted at political fallout, writing that the move could have consequences for Vice President JD Vance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candace Owens, who has recently distanced herself from Trump over the Iran conflict, hinted at political fallout, writing that the move could have consequences for Vice President JD Vance. {{/usCountry}}

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Pundit Carmine Sabia criticized the post, stating he would “forever support” Jesus Christ over any political figure and calling Trump’s action “reprehensible.”

Similarly, Megan Basham urged the president to remove the image, calling it “outrageous blasphemy” and suggesting he should seek forgiveness.

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MAGA allies join criticism

The backlash extended to younger and prominent MAGA voices. Influencer Brilyn Hollyhand wrote that “faith is not a prop,” arguing that leaders should not portray themselves as saviors.

Also Read: Trump refuses to apologise to Pope Leo XIV, calls him 'wrong' on US-Iran war

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Former GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote that the post was more than blasphemy and reflected an “Antichrist spirit.”

Other right-wing figures, including Milo Yiannopoulos and Riley Gaines, also questioned Trump’s intent, with Gaines calling for “a little humility” and warning that “God shall not be mocked.”

Growing rift

Since the launch of the Iran war, several high-profile figures, including Owens and Greene, have broken with Trump over what they describe as a reckless foreign policy approach.

The episode also adds to Trump’s escalating feud with Pope Leo XIV. Responding to the criticism, the pontiff said he has “no fear” of the Trump administration and would continue to speak out on the Gospel’s message.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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