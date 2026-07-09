Authorities are looking to talk to a "person of significant interest" following a murder investigation being launched after the body of an American woman was reportedly found in the bedroom of her home in Kerry, Ireland. Jamey Carney, 43, was found dead in her home in Killarney on Tuesday, July 7, The Irish Times reported.

How did Jamey Carney die? Trump admin speaks out as ‘person of significant interest’ sought is US woman’s Ireland death (Jamey Carney/Facebook)

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A family member found Carney’s body and called police. Cops believe she sustained injuries in an attack on Monday night or early Tuesday.

Detectives looking for ‘person of significant interest’

Detectives said that they are following a definite line of inquiry and are looking to speak to a man who was known to Carney. The man is believed to have been living in Ireland for a while.

The man has been described as a "person of significant interest" to the murder investigation.

Gardaí said that they cannot reveal the man’s age, name or nationality for legal reasons. Personnel from the Garda National Immigration Bureau at ports and airports have been alerted so they can ensure the man does not flee the jurisdiction, according to RTE.

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Officers involved in the probe have been in touch with their counterparts in the Police Service of Northern Ireland, considering the person of interest could cross the border and enter the United Kingdom.

Trump administration speaks out

State Department officials on Wednesday, July 8, confirmed that an American died in Kerry.

"The Trump Administration has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans," a State Department spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement, adding that the agency is providing consular assistance to Carney’s family. "We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones on their loss."

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According to The Irish Times, Carney was from Westchester County, New York, but had lived in Killarney for several years. She had moved to Killarney around five years ago and lived with her daughter, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

The state pathologist has completed a post-mortem examination on Carney's remains. The scene was preserved by gardaí as an investigation continues. Officers have urged witnesses to contact the investigation team.

"Anyone who was in the Muckross Road area of Killarney between the evening of the 6th and the afternoon of the 7th of July 2026 and who may have camera footage, including CCTV or dashcam, is asked to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí," their statement said, per the BBC.

Gardaí has confirmed that an incident room has been set up in Killarney Garda station. A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.

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