How did the FBI stop alleged drone attack at Trump’s White House UFC event? What Kash Patel claimed

FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday that federal authorities thwarted an alleged attack plot targeting President Donald Trump’s UFC event held at the White House over the weekend.

Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks during a roundtable at the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Washington, DC, on, June 11, 2026.(Bloomberg)

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The event, called UFC Freedom 250, took place on the White House lawn Sunday night. Patel said the FBI uncovered communications on the encrypted messaging app Signal involving 23 individuals allegedly discussing “pre-operational activity” connected to the event.

According to Patel, the FBI and its law enforcement partners became aware of the threat on June 10 and launched what he described as a “multi-state operation” involving the Department of Justice and other agencies.

What did Kash Patel say?

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Patel claimed the FBI was able to stop the alleged plan before it could be carried out. “Multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold,” Patel said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the investigation was the “the best of investigative work” by federal authorities and emphasized that securing large public events remains a core responsibility for the agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the investigation was the “the best of investigative work” by federal authorities and emphasized that securing large public events remains a core responsibility for the agency. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Patel also noted that the investigation is still ongoing and that authorities would continue sharing updates “as permitted.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patel also noted that the investigation is still ongoing and that authorities would continue sharing updates “as permitted.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is paying for the UFC 250 White House event and how much does it cost? What was the alleged attack plan? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is paying for the UFC 250 White House event and how much does it cost? What was the alleged attack plan? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additional details reported by Fox News claimed the suspected plan involved multiple stages. According to the report, the first phase allegedly involved using explosive-laden drones to target buildings in the area surrounding the White House event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional details reported by Fox News claimed the suspected plan involved multiple stages. According to the report, the first phase allegedly involved using explosive-laden drones to target buildings in the area surrounding the White House event. {{/usCountry}}

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The second stage reportedly involved an attempt to storm the White House gates after the drone attack.

Fox News further reported that five individuals had been taken into custody as of Monday. Authorities have not yet publicly identified the suspects or announced possible charges.

Also Read: Barron Trump's grown-up new look steals spotlight at father's White House UFC birthday event

What happens next?

Federal officials have not disclosed how close the alleged plan came to being executed or whether additional suspects are being sought.

The White House had not separately commented on Patel’s claims as of Tuesday morning.

The UFC event drew significant public attention because it was hosted directly on White House grounds and attended by Trump and several prominent guests.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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