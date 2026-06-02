How much is Savannah Guthrie paying private investigators to solve Nancy Guthrie case? What we know

Savannah Guthrie has spent $500,000 on private investigators to try to solve the case of her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, the US Sun reported.

How much is Savannah Guthrie paying private investigators to solve Nancy Guthrie case? (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

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“She is not prepared to stop looking for her mother. She feels that depending only on the official investigation is not enough anymore — that’s why she’s investing so heavily in private investigators and outside specialists,” a source told the outlet.

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin said that he could not confirm the report, and mentioned on ‘Jesse Weber Live’ in Las Vegas, where he hosted a weekend panel at CrimeCon about the case, that he hasn’t “heard anything about any private investigators.”

“At the same time, I would imagine that Savannah Guthrie is probably getting frustrated,” he added.

Read More | Savannah Guthrie delivers emotional Easter message amid search for mom Nancy, ‘Cruel injury of not knowing…’ | Video

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{{^usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Aaron Cross told Entin in the past that the beginning of the investigation was “described to me as, frankly, a s— show.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pima County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Aaron Cross told Entin in the past that the beginning of the investigation was “described to me as, frankly, a s— show.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “If our own detectives aren’t speaking to each other about which witnesses they’ve already spoken to, what chance is there for agencies that aren’t even located inside the same floor?” Cross said. Savannah Guthrie 'frustrated’ with the investigation’s pace {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If our own detectives aren’t speaking to each other about which witnesses they’ve already spoken to, what chance is there for agencies that aren’t even located inside the same floor?” Cross said. Savannah Guthrie 'frustrated’ with the investigation’s pace {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A report by Rob Shuter‘s Naughty But Nice Substack has claimed that Savannah has grown “increasingly frustrated” with the pace of the official investigation into Nancy’s disappearance. The report claimed that Savannah is “incredibly upset” after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stopped personally communicating with the family amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A report by Rob Shuter‘s Naughty But Nice Substack has claimed that Savannah has grown “increasingly frustrated” with the pace of the official investigation into Nancy’s disappearance. The report claimed that Savannah is “incredibly upset” after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stopped personally communicating with the family amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. {{/usCountry}}

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Nanos previously acknowledged in an interview with People that the Guthries must be “frustrated” with the lack of answers.

“The public is frustrated. Even the Guthrie family,” he said. “Every passing second must feel like 100 days because they don’t know. What matters is moving forward carefully so we don’t make mistakes or falsely accuse somebody or make a bad arrest.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

However, Nanos seemed certain that answers would come.

“My team, I’ve said all along, they’re gonna solve this,” he said. “I fully 100% believe that. … When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they’re gonna solve them. It just takes a while.”

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“Right now, I think our focus is on the tips, the leads, and the evidence we have in front of us,” he added. “Digitally — the camera footages as well as biological, the DNA and those types of things.”

“When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they’re gonna solve them,” Nanos further said. “It just takes a while.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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