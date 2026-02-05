How much is the reward being offered in Nancy Guthrie case? Amount raises eyebrows, ‘It does seem odd…'

Netizens have questioned the$2,500 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of Nancy Guthrie’s potential kidnappers.Arizona police revealed on Monday, February 2, that Nancy, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie , was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept. Donald Trump has now directed federal law enforcement to help bring the 84-year-old back home.

Podcast host Alec Lace wrote on X, “Just $2,500?? I’ve seen high rewards offered for a lost puppy. Is this a typo ... or what's really going on? Prayers for Nancy Guthrie's safe return.”

In the comment section of Lace’s post, a user wrote, “Do they need us to donate, set up a fund? This is just sad.” “Something is not right here. I can feel it. They're not being truthful. There's more to this story,” one user wrote, while another said, “I thought the same thing, something stinks about the whole situation.”

“I think that’s the amount of the reward from the police department. It does seem odd that the family hasn’t come forward with an additional award,” wrote a user, while another said, “That won't even cover a month of bills. What a joke.” One commented, “That’s embarrassing… what the heck? Praying for Savannah’s Mother”.

What to know about the reward Fabian Pacheco, chief of detectives at the Pima County Attorney's Office who oversees the 88-CRIME tip line, explained to Newsweek that $2,500 is the maximum amount 88-CRIME can offer.

“That’s our max, and it’s because none of the money that is paid out to these rewards come from taxpayer money. It’s all money that’s raised through the generous donations of business leaders here in our community. 88-CRIME does fundraisers, they do silent auctions, they do many things to raise money to pay out these rewards,” Pacheco said.

Pacheco further explained that the reward amount can be increased only if family members or other parties offer to contribute to the pool. He added that he has heard from people who are willing to contribute to the reward in Nancy’s case.

“A couple of those have been from out of state. There was a lady from Iowa and a gentleman from Rhode Island that wanted to pledge money to increase the reward,” he said, adding that there is additional information on how to provide money to 88-CRIME on its website.

ThePima County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that no suspect or person of interest has been identified in the case yet.