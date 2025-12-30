How old is Nick Shirley and where is he from? 5 things to know about the YouTuber who ‘exposed’ Minnesota daycare fraud

Nick Shirley is an American YouTuber and independent content creator. He has become one of the most talked-about creators in online political reportage after his viral video that alleges fraud in Minnesota's state-funded daycare programs. Five things to know about 23-year-old YouTuber Nick Shirley(REUTERS)

Here are five things to know about Nick Shirley, including his age and where he is from.

Age, origin and early life

Shirley was born on April 4, 2002, making him 23-years-old. According to a Reuters report, Shirley used to be a high school student in Utah who used make prank videos.

He then started making street interview videos and on-the- ground commentary and slowly transitioned to independent investigative journalist-style videos.

He, however, took a break from making videos when he spent two years serving as a full-time volunteer missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Santiago, Chile

YouTube Career and Content

Shirley frequently uploads films covering significant news items to his YouTube account. He does "person on the street" interviews in several of his videos, asking strangers questions about subjects like the status of the United States.

In addition, he covered Trump's military parade, ICE raids, the New York City mayoral race, and summertime rallies in Los Angeles against the administration's immigration policy.

Shirley is known for his confrontations, and according to Reuters, He has already voiced worries about immigration and wasteful government spending on multiple occasions. He is among the new class of influencers who supported Donald Trump in his presidential campaign.

Antifa Roundtable discussion

Shirley took part in an "Antifa Roundtable" meeting earlier this year with Trump and other government officials, including Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Minnesota fraud video

Shirley released a 42-min video on December 26 titled, “I investigated Minnesota's Billion Dollar Fraud Scandal.”

In the video, he visited multiple Minnesota daycare centres, allegedly receiving large amounts of government funding despite appearing non-operational and questioned residents about their activity. "Tim Walz is governor and knew about the fraud but never reported it," he said in the video, demanding accountability from the public's representatives and leaders.

The footage went viral and garnered public commentary from political figures.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X, “Homeland Security Investigations @ICEGov are on the ground in Minneapolis right now conducting a massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud. More coming.”

The most popular video

One of Shirley's most-liked videos is "Inside CECOT The Mega Prison Full of Deadly Gangsters | El Salvador." Over 6 million people have viewed it since it was uploaded on July 26, 2024.