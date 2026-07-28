‘How to kill Melania Trump’: Iran's chilling video targets US First Lady, Barron with assassination plot, ‘Wait for us’

First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron have become the most recent victims of Iran's disturbing anti-US propaganda.

The Trump family, including Melania and Barron, faces severe threats following anti-US propaganda from Iran. (via REUTER)

A newly released video from Iran is urging supporters of the Islamic regime to carry out an assassination of President Donald Trump’s wife.

Here's what Iran's disturbing video shows

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Titled “How to Kill Melania Trump,” the video features images of the First Lady in her motorcade and at various locations throughout New York City, even mentioning some of the designer boutiques she frequents, as per NY Post.

The video showed that the shopping trips could be deemed “suitable for operations by global freedom fighters.” It further proposed the use of a nerve agent to contaminate any garments that the first lady might acquire.

The East Wing and the Secret Service did not provide an immediate response to a request for comment.

At the conclusion of the video, Barron Trump, 20, is also subjected to threats. “This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us.”

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Melania and Barron Trump under Secret Service protection

Both the First Lady and Barron are assigned full-time Secret Service protection. All Trump residences – including the White House, Trump Tower in New York, the Bedminster golf club, and the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida – are under stringent security measures.

Trump family has faced persistent targeting since the onset of the conflict with Iran.

Billboards in Iran targets Donald Trump and family members

Recently, billboards emerged throughout Tehran calling for the execution of President Trump and his family members, which include Melania and all of his children: Don Jr, Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron. The message stated, "Blood for blood."

Melania Trump has not participated in numerous public events this month.

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She was absent from the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Friday night. A source close to her informed The Post that she had a "scheduling conflict."

President Trump has also encountered threats from Iran and has asserted that he is their primary target, following a US-Israel operation that eliminated its supreme leader and key regime figures.

Earlier this month, Trump had to transition from his new Air Force One to the older model while in Turkey, where he was attending a NATO meeting, due to threats from Iran, as per the New York Times.