Engineering batchmates and friends of Anshul Kuncha remembered him after the 28-year-old man from Telangana, India, was shot dead in Philadelphia while delivering pizza to a house. According to local authorities, the pizza was ordered to a house that was supposed to be vacant. Anshul’s family has alleged that he was lured into a trap.

Anshul Kuncha's friends remember him after shocking murder(Anshul Kuncha/LinkedIn)

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Anshul, who worked weekends on pizza delivery, was shot in the back of the head and killed around 12:30 am on Friday, June 5. He moved to the US four years ago and was employed at a multinational corporation. He reportedly delivered pizza on the weekends to earn some extra money, his family told the media.

‘He dreamed of achieving great things in life’

Anshul completed a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Chemical Engineering from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) in India. One of his CBIT batchmates, Junaid Qureshi, told HindustanTimes.com in a conversation that he and Anshul’s other friends are “deeply shocked and disturbed by this tragic news.”

“Right now, our main focus is on finding justice for Anshul and ensuring his remains are returned home to India as soon as possible. We stand firmly with his family during this incredibly difficult time,” Junaid added.

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{{^usCountry}} He further said, “Anshul was a wonderful person and a good friend from our engineering days. Knowing someone with so much potential has been taken from us so suddenly is incredibly devastating.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said, “Anshul was a wonderful person and a good friend from our engineering days. Knowing someone with so much potential has been taken from us so suddenly is incredibly devastating.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mouli, one of Anshul’s friends, described him as “a fun-loving, jovial, and positive person who always spread happiness around him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mouli, one of Anshul’s friends, described him as “a fun-loving, jovial, and positive person who always spread happiness around him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He believed in himself and dreamed of achieving great things in life,” Mouli added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He believed in himself and dreamed of achieving great things in life,” Mouli added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Avanindra, another friend, described Anshul as “bright and talented” and “an excellent sportsperson who was known for his friendly nature.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avanindra, another friend, described Anshul as “bright and talented” and “an excellent sportsperson who was known for his friendly nature.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anshul was reportedly associated with CBIT’s soccer team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anshul was reportedly associated with CBIT’s soccer team. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Anshul was always greeting people around him warmly,” Avanindra further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Anshul was always greeting people around him warmly,” Avanindra further said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “We, his friends, stand with his family in this difficult time and seek justice. We urge the concerned authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, and identify and apprehend the suspect(s) at the earliest. We also request the Government of India, including the Ministry of External Affairs, to coordinate with the relevant foreign authorities to expedite the return of Anshul’s mortal remains to India so that his family can perform his last rites with dignity.”

Junaid remembered Anshul in an emotional LinkedIn post too, saying his life was lost in a “senseless act of violence.”

“It brings a very painful reality to light. So many of us leave our homes and families, bringing our hard work and talent to contribute to global progress. Knowing that anyone can face this kind of vulnerability while just trying to build a future is deeply unsettling,” he wrote.

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“Hearing his sister's heartbroken plea for families back home is a massive wake-up call. It highlights a critical, urgent need for stronger social security and robust safety frameworks to protect international students and professionals living abroad,” Junaid added.

Junaid expressed his wish to see “real, proactive measures to ensure that the global talent helping the global progress is actually safe and protected.”

“Rest in peace, Anshul. You deserved a long, bright future. Sending all my thoughts and strength to your family,” he concluded.

Anshul’s sister said after his murder that he never wanted to go to the US but the family sent him anyway.

"He didn't want to go to the US, but we sent him...and (now) look what he ended up in. This is a message to all the parents who are sending their children to the US, do not send your kids to the US," she told PTI.

‘A senseless and tragic act of violence’

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Hareeshwar, who said he met Anshil only a few times through mutual friends, said that it is “extremely painful to know that such a cruel act occurred on foreign soil, leaving his family and loved ones in unimaginable grief.”

“No one deserves such an end, and no family should have to endure this kind of uncertainty and suffering,” he said.

“I humbly request the concerned authorities to take swift and thorough action to ensure justice is served. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. I pray they find strength and courage to endure this immense loss,” he added.

Anshul’s friend Shiva called the incident “a senseless and tragic act of violence.”

“Losing a friend who was working so hard to build a life, especially under these terrifying circumstances, is an unimaginable pain.Our entire CBIT alumni community is utterly devastated and reeling from the news,” he said.

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“We cannot sit by silently while his killers walk free. We are fiercely demanding that police in Philadelphia and US local authorities treat this with the highest priority, pull all housing authority camera footage, track the phone records, and bring these criminals to justice immediately,” he added.

Shiva urged the Indian government to “pressure US diplomatic channels for a swift investigation, and to cut through the bureaucratic red tape to expedite the repatriation of Anshul’s body.”

“Anshul went to America to build a life, not to be hunted down in a setup. We refuse to let his name become just another statistic,” he further said, stressing that “the gig-economy systems” should be held accountable for “sending workers into dangerous, unverified traps.”

What happened to Anshul Kuncha?

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Police are now offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrest in Anshul’s murder. The shooting took place at the Raymond Rosen Homes on the 2300 block of Edgley Street, authorities said.

Anshul was found shot in the head just after he completed a delivery to a vacant unit in the area. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance cameras operated by the Philadelphia Housing Authority did not capture the shooting, but revealed that two people wearing dark clothing followed Anshul as he walked to the boxes. One of the people following him appeared to be carrying a dark backpack.

Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department said that Kuncha was “lying on the ground unresponsive, bleeding heavily with a gunshot wound to his head.”

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"All three spent shell casings were just a few inches away from where this victim was lying on the ground in the courtyard, which is an indication that the shooter or shooters were standing very, very close to the victim since the spent shell casings, all three, were just inches away from the victim," Small said, according to NBC News.

No arrests have been made yet. However, Small said that they have the phone number from the caller who ordered the pizzas which Anshul went to deliver.

Anshul’s vehicle was found near the scene, with a pizza warmer still inside. Cops discovered three untouched pizza boxes and a bag inside the vacant apartment, which indicated that he successfully delivered the items before being shot outside.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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