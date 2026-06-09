Friends of Indian man shot dead in Philadelphia say he ‘dreamed of achieving great things in life’

Engineering batchmates and friends of Anshul Kuncha remembered him after the 28-year-old man from Telangana, India, was shot dead in Philadelphia while delivering pizza to a house. According to local authorities, the pizza was ordered to a house that was supposed to be vacant. Anshul’s family has alleged that he was lured into a trap. Anshul Kuncha's friends remember him after shocking murder (Anshul Kuncha/LinkedIn)

Anshul, who worked weekends on pizza delivery, was shot in the back of the head and killed around 12:30 am on Friday, June 5. He moved to the US four years ago and was employed at a multinational corporation. He reportedly delivered pizza on the weekends to earn some extra money, his family told the media.

‘He dreamed of achieving great things in life’ Anshul completed a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in Chemical Engineering from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) in India. One of his CBIT batchmates, Junaid Qureshi, told HindustanTimes.com in a conversation that he and Anshul’s other friends are “deeply shocked and disturbed by this tragic news.”

“Right now, our main focus is on finding justice for Anshul and ensuring his remains are returned home to India as soon as possible. We stand firmly with his family during this incredibly difficult time,” Junaid added.

He further said, “Anshul was a wonderful person and a good friend from our engineering days. Knowing someone with so much potential has been taken from us so suddenly is incredibly devastating.”

Mouli, one of Anshul’s friends, described him as “a fun-loving, jovial, and positive person who always spread happiness around him.”

“He believed in himself and dreamed of achieving great things in life,” Mouli added.

Avanindra, another friend, described Anshul as “bright and talented” and “an excellent sportsperson who was known for his friendly nature.”

Anshul was reportedly associated with CBIT’s soccer team.

“Anshul was always greeting people around him warmly,” Avanindra further said.

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He added, “We, his friends, stand with his family in this difficult time and seek justice. We urge the concerned authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, and identify and apprehend the suspect(s) at the earliest. We also request the Government of India, including the Ministry of External Affairs, to coordinate with the relevant foreign authorities to expedite the return of Anshul’s mortal remains to India so that his family can perform his last rites with dignity.”

Junaid remembered Anshul in an emotional LinkedIn post too, saying his life was lost in a “senseless act of violence.”

“It brings a very painful reality to light. So many of us leave our homes and families, bringing our hard work and talent to contribute to global progress. Knowing that anyone can face this kind of vulnerability while just trying to build a future is deeply unsettling,” he wrote.

“Hearing his sister's heartbroken plea for families back home is a massive wake-up call. It highlights a critical, urgent need for stronger social security and robust safety frameworks to protect international students and professionals living abroad,” Junaid added.

Junaid expressed his wish to see “real, proactive measures to ensure that the global talent helping the global progress is actually safe and protected.”

“Rest in peace, Anshul. You deserved a long, bright future. Sending all my thoughts and strength to your family,” he concluded.