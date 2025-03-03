Hulu down in US: How to fix ‘missing error json structure’
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 03, 2025 06:11 AM IST
Hulu is down in the US. The outage is coinciding with the live broadcast of the 2025 Oscars on the platform. Users are reporting ‘missing error json structure.'
Hulu is currently experiencing an outage in the United States, coinciding with the live broadcast of the 2025 Oscars on the platform. As of 7:30 p.m. EDT, DownDetector has received over 30,000 error reports. Most users are experiencing unexpected logouts and being unable to log back in.
Users are encountering the error message "missing error JSON structure," which typically indicates that the app or website is struggling to process data from the server.
How to fix the error:
Check Hulu's server status online to ensure the issue is not on their end.
If everything appears normal, try clearing your app's cache or your browser's cookies.
Make sure your app or browser is updated to the latest version, then restart your device and router.
If the issue persists, try reinstalling the Hulu app.
Finally, check your internet speed to ensure it meets Hulu's required bandwidth.