Hunter Biden, son ​of former Democratic President Joe Biden, has sparked a fresh political storm after he released a video where he challenged Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to a cage fight. The clip shared by Biden on Thursday shows him making the unusual challenge, adding a new layer to the long-running tensions between the Biden and Trump families.

Hunter Biden's recent video challenge to a cage fight with Eric and Donald Trump Jr. has ignited political controversy. Here are five things to know.(Channel 5/via REUTERS and (AP Photo/Alex Brandon))

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5 things to know about the Hunter Biden challenge

1. Social media commentator Andrew ​Callaghan is organising the fight. When conservative social media personality Andrew Callaghan approached Hunter Biden and proposed the event, Biden stated that he would be willing to take part. He even declared that he would do it whether or not the Trump siblings confirmed it.

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{{^usCountry}} He said in a video shared on Callaghan's ​Channel 5 Instagram, “I told him ​I'd do it — 100% in if he can pull it off. And if he can't, I'm still coming.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said in a video shared on Callaghan's ​Channel 5 Instagram, “I told him ​I'd do it — 100% in if he can pull it off. And if he can't, I'm still coming.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Hunter Biden's difficulty in paying the attorney's fee. Abbe Lowell, a renowned lawyer, is suing Hunter Biden for breach of contract over unpaid fees that could approach $15 million. According to reports, Biden is having trouble paying Lowell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Hunter Biden's difficulty in paying the attorney's fee. Abbe Lowell, a renowned lawyer, is suing Hunter Biden for breach of contract over unpaid fees that could approach $15 million. According to reports, Biden is having trouble paying Lowell. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of March 2026, Biden and the legal company couldn't agree on how much he owes Lowell overall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of March 2026, Biden and the legal company couldn't agree on how much he owes Lowell overall. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Tickets to the fight will be available online. Andrew Callaghan invited Biden to the Channel 5 Carnival Tour supposed to be held at the end of the month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Tickets to the fight will be available online. Andrew Callaghan invited Biden to the Channel 5 Carnival Tour supposed to be held at the end of the month. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The fight, Biden challenged Eric and Trump Jr. to, is supposed to be held during the tour, to which Biden says tickets will be available online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fight, Biden challenged Eric and Trump Jr. to, is supposed to be held during the tour, to which Biden says tickets will be available online. {{/usCountry}}

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The outlet also announced, “Hunter Biden is joining the Channel 5 live tour! You can get your tickets now! You might even see him in a live cage match against Don Jr. & Eric!”

As part of a celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary, the White House intends to hold a similar event on June 14, but with real UFC fighters.

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4. No confirmed response yet. As of now, neither Eric Trump nor Donald Trump Jr. has formally accepted or addressed the challenge.

5. Longstanding family tensions. The Biden and Trump families have frequently clashed in public, especially amid the presidencies of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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