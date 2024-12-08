Hunter Biden yet to meet his 6-year-old daughter Navy: ‘He has hurt her in ways that…’

Hunter Biden, the son of outgoing President Joe Biden, hasn't met his six-year-old daughter Navy so far and is still refusing to do so, claims Lunden Roberts. Hunter, 54, and Navy's mother Roberts, 54, were involved in a relationship from 2016 to 2018. After the birth of Navy, Hunter denied that she was his daughter until a court-directed paternity test verified that she was.(AP/X)

Hunter, 54, and Navy's mother Roberts, 54, were involved in a relationship from 2016 to 2018. After the birth of Navy, Hunter denied that she was his daughter until a court-directed paternity test verified that she was.

“He has missed out on a lot in his daughter's life, and he has hurt her in ways that I don't think he'll ever realize,” Roberts told The Times of London. She stressed that a father shouldn't be the one to cause his child's first heartbreak.

Roberts comes from the Southern state and currently resides in Batesville, Arkansas. She is employed at the office of her dad's gun manufacturing firm. According to her, Hunter no longer makes monthly Zoom calls as he used to do.

Joe Biden acknowledged Navy as his grandchildren

Roberts further explained that the calls ceased after the publication of her latest candid book about their relationship.

She claimed that Navy is enthusiastic to meet her father and the rest of the family members, and she constantly inquires about him. Last year, President Joe Biden acknowledged her, writing: “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including the Navy.”

They are unable to “step forward and be a part of her life” for unspecified reasons, according to Roberts. She first met Biden when he served as the vice president, and he even came to visit her at home when Hunter was struggling with his addiction.

When Hunter claimed to have no memory of Roberts

Calling the whole thing “very sad”, Roberts told The Times: “His son was battling this war that he can’t just pull him out of and I saw the hurt on his face.”

Hunter, however, was a mature man with an addiction, and he had to decide to change for the better, she added.

In his memoir Beautiful Things, published in 2021, Hunter claimed to have no memory of Roberts. Reacting to his assertion, Roberts said that it was “the greatest public gaslighting of all time.”