‘I don’t want to have a heart attack…’: Omegle founder Leif K-Brooks explains why he shut down the chat website

Omegle, a free online chat website, has ended its services forever, on November 8, 2023. The website allowed users to connect one-on-one anonymously without the need to register. It was launched in the year 2009 by the then 18-year-old Leif K-Brooks. Omegle was launched in the year 2009 by the then 18-year-old Leif K-Brooks.(Website of Omegle)

In an emotional letter to Omegle's users, the company's founder Leif K-Brooks announced the shutdown. He wrote, "Unfortunately, what is right doesn’t always prevail. As much as I wish circumstances were different, the stress and expense of this fight – coupled with the existing stress and expense of operating Omegle, and fighting its misuse – are simply too much. Operating Omegle is no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically. Frankly, I don’t want to have a heart attack in my 30s."

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who used Omegle for positive purposes, and to everyone who contributed to the site’s success in any way. I’m so sorry I couldn’t keep fighting for you," conclued K-Brooks.

Talking about the logic behind launching Omegle in 2009, K-Brooks shared, "If the Internet is a manifestation of the “global village”, Omegle was meant to be a way of strolling down a street in that village, striking up conversations with the people you ran into along the way."

Highlighting the initial success of Omegle, the founder wrote, " If you build a better mousetrap, the world will beat a path to your door.”

Here is how netizens have reacted to the shutting down of Omegle.

"I started using Omegle back in 2013 to get chatzy links for glee roleplay. Now a days I use it to roleplay Wolfstar, Jegulus, Hotwings, BkDk, Destiel, Gentlebeard, Ineffable husband and OC Omegaverse. My heart is broken #RipOmegle," posted one user.

"Many countless nights were lost in my discord vc to this site. You will be kinda missed lol #ripomegle," wrote another user.

"End of an era! Omegle, the OG of random chats, bids farewell after 14 incredible years. Founder Leif K-Brooks pulls the plug, leaving us with memories of unpredictable encounters. Thanks for the wild ride, Omegle! #RIPOmegle #EndOfAnEra," shared a third user.

"Thank you Omegle for all the memories. It was a fun platform to interact with strangers RIP," posted a fourth user.

Reasons behind Omegle's shutdown

As the website allowed users to connect anonymously without registering, the platform came to be used for wrong purposes too. Some people used the website to bully, insult and spread negativity. The platform came to be used for criminal activities as well.

Talking about the same, the founder wrote, "Unfortunately, there are also lowlights. Virtually every tool can be used for good or for evil, and that is especially true of communication tools, due to their innate flexibility. The telephone can be used to wish your grandmother “happy birthday”, but it can also be used to call in a bomb threat. There can be no honest accounting of Omegle without acknowledging that some people misused it, including to commit unspeakably heinous crimes."

