'I don't like you either': Trump spurns Australian envoy as PM Albanese smiles awkwardly
AFP |
Published on: Oct 21, 2025 10:59 am IST
Trump and his top aides were meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in an otherwise friendly meeting that confirmed a deal on submarines.
