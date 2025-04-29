‘I left shaking’: Virginia woman in shock after snake lands in her margarita after falling from restaurant ceiling

In a shocking incident, a baby snake fell from the ceiling while a Virginia woman was enjoying a margarita at a Henrico County restaurant. The snake bounced off the woman’s forehead and landed in her drink. Virginia woman in shock after snake lands in her margarita after falling from restaurant ceiling (Unsplash - representational image)

Carletta Andrews felt a small impact while she was at Patron Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in Sandston on April 16. She had just finished eating when the incident took place.

"I leaned in to take a sip and I noticed something hit me in the forehead and I looked at my husband like, 'What was that?'" Andrews told WRIC-TV. "When I turned around, I saw the snake in my margarita."

"It was moving. It started wrapping around my straw," she added.

‘I left shaking’

Andrews recalled that staff at the eatery initially tried to get the snake to wrap itself around a stick. However, a customer ultimately got rid of it by grabbing it with their hands.

"I kept saying please don't let it go in my purse," Andrews said. "I left shaking, I was traumatized."

The restaurant told Andrews they could move her to a different table. However, after the incident, all she wanted was to leave. "It was definitely a shock," she wrote in the comment section of a post on social media.

A spokesperson for Patron Mexican Restaurant and Cantina told 8News that the snake possibly entered through an air conditioning unit. Meanwhile, in another post, Andrews commented that she is “NOT going out to eat anytime soon.”

Andrews said that he feels afraid thinking where the mama snake could be. “If that was the baby — I fear… is the mom there?” she said.

Last December, the restaurant was cited for various violations. These included mold, broken handles, missing ceiling tiles, cracked floor tiles throughout the kitchen, and leaky ceiling tiles, according to the New York Post. However, it swiftly addressed each issue within six days.