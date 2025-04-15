Viral video shows man bathing with giant python in bathtub, internet calls it ‘pure madness’

Snakes, especially pythons, are among the most feared reptiles in the world. Their size, strength, and silent movement often send shivers down people's spines. However, there are a few individuals who embrace these creatures with surprising comfort and confidence. A video shared on Instagram is one such example, where a man is seen calmly taking a bath with a massive python. A man grabbed the internet's attention by bathing with a massive python in a bathtub.(Instagram/therealtarzann)

A bathtub bond with a python

The video, shared by Instagram user Mike Holston, has left users stunned. In the clip, Holston can be seen smiling while sitting in a bathtub filled with water, cradling a large python. The snake appears calm, and Holston even poses fearlessly for the camera with it, showing no sign of hesitation or discomfort.

Watch the clip here:

His ease around the enormous reptile has triggered a wave of reactions online. While some admired his bond with the snake and called it a display of true courage, others criticised the act as risky and irresponsible, warning of the potential danger involved in handling such a dangerous creature .

Mixed reactions

The video has already garnered over 1.8 million views and sparked many comments—both in admiration and alarm.

One user commented that it was "incredible to see someone so at peace with such a dangerous animal", while another questioned, "Is this bravery or just pure madness?" A third remarked, “This is giving me anxiety just watching it!” while another user said, “The snake looks chill, but I’m still not convinced this is safe.”

Among the more critical voices, one netizen expressed concern: “This is how accidents happen. You don’t play with wild animals like this.” Another added, “Please don’t encourage this kind of behaviour. Not everyone knows how to read a snake’s body language.” On the flip side, one user defended Holston, saying, “He knows what he’s doing. It’s clear the snake is comfortable.”

A few others joked, “Just a normal Sunday bath with your buddy,” and “Imagine being this calm around something that can crush you.”