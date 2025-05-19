‘I told you’: Trump ally says Biden could die in 2 months after prostate cancer diagnosis

A close Donald Trump ally and MAGA influencer, Laura Loomer, on Sunday claimed that she had posted about former President Joe Biden's ‘terminal illness’ last year, soon after the Democrat's office announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Meanwhile, President Trump gave his and Melania Trump's ‘warmest and best wishes’ to the Biden family. Donald Trump reacted to Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis (via REUTERS)

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Read More: Joe Biden prostate cancer diagnosis: What a Gleason score of 9 means?

It was his ally and MAGA conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer's social media posts that caught the attention of hundreds. She wrote: “A lot of people owe me an apology. I told you all Biden was terminally ill last July. Terminal is 6 months to a year… Won’t be long.”

Loomer said that the diagnosis is a ‘PR strategy’.

“I reported on Biden’s terminal illness almost a year ago. Terminal is 6 months to a year left to live. There are always outliers, but I suspect Biden’s treatment isn’t responding anymore which is why the family is only now admitting he is terminally ill,” she added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“He could die in the next 2 months. This is a PR strategy to shame the Democrats who are coming out with a book about the cover up of Biden’s health crisis. Biden might die in the next 2 months. If you follow my reporting, you knew this 1 year ago.”

Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

Biden's office said that the 82-year-old was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone. He was diagnosed on Friday after having experienced urinary symptoms, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options with doctors, according to the statement.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," his office said.