Ignored by William, kept in the dark about Queen's death: Shocking claims Omid Scobie's Endgame makes about Prince Harry

Royal author Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame is set to be released on November 28. Before its release, however, Scobie has released several extracts about Prince Harry’s relation with the royal family. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" in Inglewood, Calif., on May 2, 2021 (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Three years ago, Harry and Meghan Markle quit the firm and moved back to America. Since then, various reports claimed the Sussexes have a strained relationship with the royals. Scobie has now made multiple bombshell claims in his upcoming book.

Among Scobie’s claims is that Harry's memoir, Spare, was the Duke’s "last attempt at telling his family how he's felt for years." "Clearly there's never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings,” he wrote in Endgame, which was shared with the news outlet People. He added that the royal family is ignoring internal pains because "part of the buy-in from the [British] public is that the Royal Family is the nation's family."

Scobie also revealed that Harry was viewed as a “threat to the crown”. A source told Scobie that Prince William sees Harry as a "defector". "These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown,” he explained. Scobie has said that some people saw Harry as a "threat to the crown" after he left the royal family, and was viewed as the “enemy” because he has the "freedom to exert his own thinking".

In another bombshell claim, Scobie said that Harry was "kept in the dark" about Queen Elizabeth’s failing health before her death. Harry is said to have been very close to his grandmother. Harry and Meghan had "no idea" that there were preparations for the Queen’s final hours, as per Scobie’s book. It was only at the last moment that William informed Harry about the same.

In another claim, Scobie said that Harry was told to travel to Scotland as Elizabeth’s health worsened, and when he messaged William asking him if they could travel together, William refused to respond, leaving Harry and Meghan to "operate in the dark". William, instead, took a flight with Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Scobie said a source opened up on how "upsetting" it was to see Harry "completely by himself on this".

Scobie said that he was “ignored” by William after he tried to rush to Scotland during the Queen’s last hours. Scobie said, “Though there were available seats on William’s chartered Dassault Falcon private jet, which was leaving in less than an hour, Harry was left to fend for himself." A source reportedly said that William "clearly didn't want to see his brother."

Scobie also said that after Harry landed in Scotland, the Sussexes’ team argued with Buckingham Palace on whether they should share the Queen’s death with the press before informing Harry about it. "His team literally had to beg for them to wait for his plane to land and they reluctantly agreed to hold the statement back for a little bit," a source told Scobie. Buckingham Palace decided to go live with the announcement before Harry’s arrival, leaving him “crushed.”

The book also claimed that William believes Harry was "brainwashed by an army of therapists". William further said that Meghan and Harry "blindsided" the Royal Family by publicly complaining about "their 'oh so California' self-importance". A source told Scobie that William feels "a huge amount of anger" towards Harry ever since his memoir was released.

