Ilhan Omar makes big claim on husband Tim Mynett's income: Is he earning less than $200 a year? A look at his net worth

Controversy-ridden Representative Ilhan Omar and her spouse have transitioned from a luxurious lifestyle to financial hardship, according to a new report.

Representative Ilhan Omar and her spouse face financial difficulties, with reported assets between $20,000 and $125,000 and debts up to $100,000.(Bloomberg)

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The partner of the Minnesota "Squad" member — who previously estimated his venture capital and wine business to be worth as much as $30 million — now asserts that he is earning as little as $200 annually.

The beleaguered socialist reported that her husband, , generated no income last year from his primary enterprise, Rose Lake Capital, as stated in her recently published 2025 financial disclosure report, as per NY Post.

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Ilhan Omar's claim on husband's salary

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{{^usCountry}} Mynett, who possesses nearly twenty years of experience in Washington, D.C., earned only a modest sum of $200 to $1,000 last year from his now-defunct California wine venture, eStCru, which offered products like "The Devil's Lie" before ceasing operations in April. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mynett, who possesses nearly twenty years of experience in Washington, D.C., earned only a modest sum of $200 to $1,000 last year from his now-defunct California wine venture, eStCru, which offered products like "The Devil's Lie" before ceasing operations in April. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Omar reported that the total worth of their assets was estimated to be between $20,000 and $125,000 for 2025, while their credit card and student loan debts ranged from $30,000 to $100,000 — resulting in a net worth of negative $80,000 to $95,000, as indicated in the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Omar reported that the total worth of their assets was estimated to be between $20,000 and $125,000 for 2025, while their credit card and student loan debts ranged from $30,000 to $100,000 — resulting in a net worth of negative $80,000 to $95,000, as indicated in the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although the businesses were reportedly valued at zero, Rose Lake Capital still managed to generate income ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, while the wine business earned between $2,500 and $5,000 during that year, as stated in the amended disclosure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the businesses were reportedly valued at zero, Rose Lake Capital still managed to generate income ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, while the wine business earned between $2,500 and $5,000 during that year, as stated in the amended disclosure. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to NY Post, the National Committee spokeswoman Delanie Bomar said voters are not deceived by the dishonest claims of Ilhan Omar.

Omar has dedicated her entire career to concealing fraud facilitated by Democrats, Bomar continued, adding that has resulted in "cost taxpayers billions, so it’s no surprise that she would do the same for her husband.”

Who is Tim Mynett? All we know about his wealth

Mynett, 44, established Rose Lake Capital in 2022 alongside his long-time business associate, Will Hailer, who is also a Democratic strategist.

The two first crossed paths while working for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in 2012 during his campaign for re-election to Congress.

Ellison, who was recorded allegedly accepting bribes from Somali fraudsters — a claim he has denied, asserting that he attended the meeting in good faith — vacated his House seat in 2018 to facilitate Omar's entry, a strategic move that Hailer claims to have orchestrated.

Who is Tim Mynett?

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The Democratic representative was formerly married to Ahmed Hirsi, with whom she has three children. In 2019, she initiated divorce proceedings, citing an "irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship," according to TMZ. Five months later, she wed Mynett, whose political consulting firm had been involved in her congressional campaign.

As stated on his LinkedIn profile, Mynett is a "longtime consultant for some of the most innovative political campaigns" and has "raised over $100 million" for a variety of organizations and candidates.

Additionally, he is a father and has one son from his prior marriage to Beth Mynett, as reported by NBC News.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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