Omar meets Rajnath, Naidu over proposed Srinagar airport closure

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday met Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi to raise concerns over the proposed closure of Srinagar international airport from October 1 to 16. Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (PTI)

The 16-day shutdown is scheduled under Phase 3 of the airport’s runway resurfacing project.

During the meetings, the chief minister underscored the importance of maintaining uninterrupted air connectivity to the region, particularly during the peak autumn tourism season when the Valley attracts a large number of visitors from across the country.

While acknowledging that the resurfacing work is essential for operational safety and fully respecting the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) operational assessment, Abdullah expressed concern over the timing of this final phase, noting it coincides with one of the busiest periods for the local tourism sector.

Economic disruption

A J&K government spokesman said that the chief minister informed the Union ministers that air services to the Valley have already faced curtailments since April due to earlier phases of the resurfacing programme.

“The CM conveyed that a complete suspension of flights during the first half of October would adversely affect tourism, hospitality, transport, handicrafts, and allied sectors that sustain thousands of livelihoods across Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

Highlighting the broader economic implications, Abdullah warned that the proposed closure would trigger large-scale travel disruptions and cancellations, inconveniencing residents and visitors alike while stalling business activity during a crucial commercial window.

Proposed alternative

In his meeting with the defence minister, Abdullah requested that the IAF examine whether the final stage of the runway works could be shortened or further phased without compromising safety or operational standards.

If a complete closure of Srinagar airport proves unavoidable, Abdullah requested that minimal civil flight operations be permitted from the Awantipora air base, scaled to the base’s operational capacity, to maintain essential connectivity.

Recalling his earlier tenure as chief minister, Abdullah noted that civil flights successfully operated from Awantipora during runway resurfacing works in September 2010 through a coordinated arrangement between the ministries of defence and civil aviation.

“We are working on possible alternatives to minimise the disruption and maintain a basic flight schedule, as was done in the past when the airport closed for similar reasons in 1998 and 2010,” the chief minister said.

Inter-agency coordination

During his meeting with Naidu, the CM sought the intervention to facilitate discussions with the ministry of defence to review the timing of Phase 3. He requested exploring options to shorten, phase, or shift the closure to a leaner travel window.

He also urged that contingency arrangements be mapped out in coordination with the defence ministry and the IAF well in advance. Abdullah said any alternative operational blueprint would require extensive inter-agency coordination and planning, making it critical to initiate the process immediately ahead of the October deadline.