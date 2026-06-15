What happened to Ilia Topuria? Former champion rushes to hospital after UFC Freedom 250 title loss

Ilia Topuria was immediately taken to a local hospital in Washington D.C. following his intense fight and defeat against Justin Gaethje in the UFC White House main event.

Ilia Topuria walks to his fight with Justin Gaethje in their lightweight championship bout at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

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The now former UFC lightweight champion sustained significant injuries to both of his eyes, with considerable swelling that nearly halted the fight after the third round. Additionally, he received a punishing knee to the body at the conclusion of the fourth round, which resulted in his coaches deciding to stop the fight, thereby declaring Gaethje as the new undisputed champion.

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After the event, UFC CEO Dana White provided an update regarding Topuria's condition and his future plans following the first loss of his career.

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{{^usCountry}} “We literally had him get out of the octagon before the hand was even raised and sent him to the hospital,” White stated at the UFC White House post-fight press conference. “Ilia’s in the hospital. He’s busted up. I’m not a doctor but his eye looked like he probably has a broken orbital. I don’t know that. That’s not a fact. I’m just assuming. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We literally had him get out of the octagon before the hand was even raised and sent him to the hospital,” White stated at the UFC White House post-fight press conference. “Ilia’s in the hospital. He’s busted up. I’m not a doctor but his eye looked like he probably has a broken orbital. I don’t know that. That’s not a fact. I’m just assuming. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “My plans are for him to go home and rest and recover. Take his time and tonight was a rough night for him. I just want to make sure he’s healthy and good and not even thinking about him fighting again. I just want him to go home and relax and rest and heal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My plans are for him to go home and rest and recover. Take his time and tonight was a rough night for him. I just want to make sure he’s healthy and good and not even thinking about him fighting again. I just want him to go home and relax and rest and heal.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje: Here's what happened

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After a strong beginning for Topuria at the start of the fight, which nearly culminated in a finish during the second round, it seemed that his stamina was waning as Gaethje began to inflict significant damage.

With his left eye almost completely shut following the third round, Topuria required an assessment from the ringside doctor to ascertain whether he could safely proceed in the match.

To his credit, Topuria appeared to improve at the beginning of the fourth round; however, Gaethje relentlessly continued to strike, delivering powerful blows and a punishing knee just before the end of the round.

Topuria managed to reach his corner, but it was not long before his coaches decided to stop the fight, preventing "El Matador" from taking any further damage.

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This defeat marks the first of Topuria's professional career, and he will now need to evaluate his physical state post-fight to determine the duration of his recovery before planning his next steps in the UFC.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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