What happened to Ilia Topuria? Former champion rushes to hospital after UFC Freedom 250 title loss
Former UFC Champion Ilia Topuria taken to hospital post-fight due to severe injuries and swelling.
Ilia Topuria was immediately taken to a local hospital in Washington D.C. following his intense fight and defeat against Justin Gaethje in the UFC White House main event.
The now former UFC lightweight champion sustained significant injuries to both of his eyes, with considerable swelling that nearly halted the fight after the third round. Additionally, he received a punishing knee to the body at the conclusion of the fourth round, which resulted in his coaches deciding to stop the fight, thereby declaring Gaethje as the new undisputed champion.
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After the event, UFC CEO Dana White provided an update regarding Topuria's condition and his future plans following the first loss of his career.
“We literally had him get out of the octagon before the hand was even raised and sent him to the hospital,” White stated at the UFC White House post-fight press conference. “Ilia’s in the hospital. He’s busted up. I’m not a doctor but his eye looked like he probably has a broken orbital. I don’t know that. That’s not a fact. I’m just assuming.{{/usCountry}}
“We literally had him get out of the octagon before the hand was even raised and sent him to the hospital,” White stated at the UFC White House post-fight press conference. “Ilia’s in the hospital. He’s busted up. I’m not a doctor but his eye looked like he probably has a broken orbital. I don’t know that. That’s not a fact. I’m just assuming.{{/usCountry}}
“My plans are for him to go home and rest and recover. Take his time and tonight was a rough night for him. I just want to make sure he’s healthy and good and not even thinking about him fighting again. I just want him to go home and relax and rest and heal.”{{/usCountry}}
“My plans are for him to go home and rest and recover. Take his time and tonight was a rough night for him. I just want to make sure he’s healthy and good and not even thinking about him fighting again. I just want him to go home and relax and rest and heal.”{{/usCountry}}
Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje: Here's what happened
After a strong beginning for Topuria at the start of the fight, which nearly culminated in a finish during the second round, it seemed that his stamina was waning as Gaethje began to inflict significant damage.
With his left eye almost completely shut following the third round, Topuria required an assessment from the ringside doctor to ascertain whether he could safely proceed in the match.
To his credit, Topuria appeared to improve at the beginning of the fourth round; however, Gaethje relentlessly continued to strike, delivering powerful blows and a punishing knee just before the end of the round.
Topuria managed to reach his corner, but it was not long before his coaches decided to stop the fight, preventing "El Matador" from taking any further damage.
This defeat marks the first of Topuria's professional career, and he will now need to evaluate his physical state post-fight to determine the duration of his recovery before planning his next steps in the UFC.