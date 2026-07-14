Illinois shooting: Two teenagers arrested from Frank Holten State Park; Chilling details out as 5 killed and 2 injured

Two teenagers have been detained in connection with a shooting rampage that targeted a family in southern Illinois, which resulted in five fatalities and two injuries, according to officials.

Illinois shooting: A shooting spree in southern Illinois has led to the arrest of two teenagers, with five confirmed fatalities among a targeted family (Image for representation/AFP)

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The 15- and 16-year-old suspects were arrested on July 12 at Frank Holten State Park, a recreational site near East St. Louis, as stated by the Illinois State Police. Their apprehension followed the execution of a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, by state police officers on the vehicle driven by one of the suspects, USA Today reported

In a short news conference, Brendan Kelly, the Director of the Illinois State Police, stated that the shootings occurred at three different sites located within a few miles of each other and were aimed at members of the same family.

"At least seven members of the targeted family were shot at multiple locations in the East St. Louis area, and as of right now, five victims have been confirmed deceased," Kelly stated, informing that the two other sustained serious injuries.

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According to Kelly, at least one of the suspects has a connection to the victims. The state police have chosen not to disclose additional information regarding the suspects or the details of the shooting, as per USA Today.

Kelly mentioned that the state police are collaborating with the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office and will pursue charges against the suspects. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

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East St. Louis, situated in St. Clair County, Illinois, has a population of nearly 18,000, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. The city is positioned directly across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis.

Illinois shooting rampage: Identities of victims revealed

The victims who lost their lives in the shooting spree have been identified.

State police have confirmed the identities of the five deceased persons as Cherie L. May, 49; Devin D. May, 24; Patricia A. May, 74; Quentin L. Thompson, 21; and Shania W. Thompson, 25.

According to Kelly, one victim was fatally shot near North 39th Street and Summit Avenue, three others were killed at the Samuel Gompers Homes, and another victim succumbed to injuries at Jones Park.

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Kelly also reported that two additional victims were injured at Jones Park but survived. They are currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at a hospital in St. Louis.