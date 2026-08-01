Indian student warns against fake US companies after OPT revocation: ‘My life has ended…’

A plea from an Indian student, urging fellow Indians not to be misled by fraudulent companies in the US, has recently gone viral. The student detailed their experience of having their STEM OPT revoked due to the company's absence of a US presence. This account was shared anonymously in a job group for OPT and CPT students, and the screenshot has gained traction for several reasons.

Amid increased scrutiny on OPT programs, an Indian student shares their regret over losing their STEM OPT due to a fraudulent company, calling on peers to secure trustworthy employers. (Via Unsplash)

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However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the post.

‘My journey in US over,' says Indian student after STEM OPT revocation

"Today I'm crying because my STEM OPT has been cancelled after they issued me the EAD card because the company I'm with are based in India and they only have mailing box on the address and none of them reside in the US. USCIS audited them and they didn't find any office or employer locally in the US and they sent me EAD revocation letter and asked me to leave in 30 days," the post said.

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{{^usCountry}} "My journey in the US is over, but I urge all of you to immediately move to employers who are legit and who are present in person in the US and who have a physical desk where he sits in the US," the message read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "My journey in the US is over, but I urge all of you to immediately move to employers who are legit and who are present in person in the US and who have a physical desk where he sits in the US," the message read. {{/usCountry}}

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"The consultancy earlier mentioned they have an office but they only had a mailing address and they were minting crores of rupees while jeopardizing the careers of US students. They didn't lose anything but as a student I lost my American Dream," it added.

"I never thought my journey would end like this...my life has ended here but I want to save all of you. I'm still in shock my OPT is revoked," the post said.

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ICE’s OPT fraud crackdown

Optional Practical Training, often referred to as OPT, is currently under increased federal examination following concerns raised by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding fraudulent activities associated with foreign students, dubious employers, fictitious worksites, shell corporations, and inadequate employment documentation.

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On May 12, 2026, officials from ICE reported that over 10,000 foreign students had been identified as asserting employment with "highly suspect employers," as a result of an analysis of the leading 25 OPT employers.

This matter holds significant consequences for employers who recruit F-1 students under the OPT and STEM OPT programs. Although the announcement addressed OPT in general, STEM OPT entails additional responsibilities for employers, such as the requirement for a formal training plan, supervision, reporting, and documentation duties.

OPT and STEM OPT: Reasons for program scrutiny

The OPT program permits qualified F-1 students to obtain temporary work authorization pertinent to their area of study.

According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), eligible students can submit applications for up to 12 months of OPT employment authorization either prior to or following the completion of their academic programs.

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Furthermore, students holding qualifying degrees in STEM fields may be eligible to apply for a 24-month extension of their STEM OPT, provided they satisfy the necessary program criteria.

OPT and STEM OPT may be subject to increased scrutiny, particularly in cases where there are discrepancies in worksite addresses, employer details, payroll documentation, supervision, or training records.