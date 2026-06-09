Indian techie faces visa and job stress in US, weighs options to move back to India: ‘I am scared’

Worn out by the harsh job market in the United States, an Indian technology professional on a STEM OPT extension expressed their thoughts about possibly returning to India.

An Indian tech professional on a STEM OPT extension considers returning to India due to a challenging US job market.(Unsplash)

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In a recent post on social media titled, “Planning to return back to India, the job market here in the US is taking a toll on me,” the techie explained that they came to the US four years ago and secured employment shortly after graduating, but had to leave that position due to funding challenges and concerns regarding immigration. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the Redditor's claims.

NRI unable to find job in US

According to the Reddit post, the NRI has been seeking a new position for approximately a year and have had several discussions. However, they employers were not inclined to hire the NRI due to the fact that “I have around a year more left on my visa.”

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{{^usCountry}} "Went onsite for an interview from an internal referral, cleared 5 rounds, they were ready to sponsor me(this was before this years lottery), it dragged on and the legal team backed off as I had only one attempt left." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Went onsite for an interview from an internal referral, cleared 5 rounds, they were ready to sponsor me(this was before this years lottery), it dragged on and the legal team backed off as I had only one attempt left." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: B-1/B-2 alert: Secure visa interview in just 10 days for $750 extra; Know about new pilot program starting July 1 NRI seeking employment in India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: B-1/B-2 alert: Secure visa interview in just 10 days for $750 extra; Know about new pilot program starting July 1 NRI seeking employment in India {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the US job market was not presenting any suitable opportunities, the tech professional stated that applying to companies in India was proving effective, though with a caveat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the US job market was not presenting any suitable opportunities, the tech professional stated that applying to companies in India was proving effective, though with a caveat. {{/usCountry}}

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"Since about two weeks I have been applying in India and got around 5-6 calls back (I have my mother's number listed), but when I call them back through my US number, they are not really interested in someone who is not already in India," the teach professional explained.

The NRI mentioned that they were at a pivotal point regarding their future and were concerned that not relocating to India at this juncture, when they were garnering responses, might have negative repercussions in the long term.

The user further opened up about their fear and sought advise from people, "I am scared I won't get this response again from India but I'm also scared of moving back permanently and have trouble playing my loan off. Please advise me what to do and how the job market is in India."

Redditors react: ‘You need to stay mentally strong’

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As the post garnered attention, users on social media highlighted that going back to India would assist them in evading the ongoing stress associated with visas.

“This visa stress is truly the most harmful one from both the mental and physical side. You need to stay mentally strong. These technologies keep changing faster than we can catch up. I would say, get rid of these stresses, and if you have a supportive system back home, start a career there,” one person said.

“I'm in a kinda similar situation OP. I have a job, but missed my first H1B attempt because my company said they would not sponsor. I need to find a new job asap so I don't miss the next lottery,” another commented.

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"You are getting calls in India, which is a good sign. Move back and live happily without the constant visa stress," a third user stated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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