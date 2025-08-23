50 lakh study loan, zero job offers’: Indian techie exposes shocking US job market woes

An Indian-origin techie’s claims about the job market in the US have sparked an intense discussion on social media about the “American dream.” The San Francisco-based woman shared about an individual she knows who didn’t get a single job offer after completing his degree by taking a ₹50 lakh loan, adding that he is now stuck in a low-paying job with his dad paying a hefty EMI. An Instagram post about the condition of the US job market has sparked a discussion among social media users. (Pexels)

“This is the story universities don’t want you to hear. I'll tell you a story about my friend’s brother. He just walked across a graduation stage in America on Sunday… and boarded a flight back to Mumbai with: A $60K degree, A ₹50 lakh loan, Zero job offers,” she wrote.

She added that the student’s retired father is “using pension money to pay a $900 monthly EMI,” and the man is working at an Indian startup for a ₹20,000 salary.

In the following lines, she urged people to make an informed decision about completing their studies in the US. She added, “America still has incredible upsides - world-class research, merit-driven teams, managers who bet on potential. But the job market that once absorbed every STEM grad is drying up fast.”

How did social media users react?

An individual posted, “Very well put! We need more honest stories, not just flashy LinkedIn success ones.” Another remarked, “Education is good in India, but they don’t use their brains there. Some people started to go to the USA long ago and talked about paychecks, money, and living, but it was a different time. Think about it: if every student comes to the US, how can they get a job??? The market is uncertain, but people don’t understand… and 80% of parents want them to send them so they can fulfil their dreams to live there and tell society that their kids are in the USA.”

A third commented, “Same is with UK, Australia, Canada… people are forced to do odd jobs like shopkeeper, cleaner, dusting person, making patties, burgers ...don't waste ur precious 50-60 lacs.” A fourth wrote, “Probably going to go down the same road myself soon. 50L loan, no net money earned in the USA. Struggling to keep focus on job search/skill building amidst all this anxiety of the job market, visa issues and struggles of running around for scraps to survive and mental stress.”