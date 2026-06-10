Indiana tornado warning: Franklin, Greenwood, Whiteland, Indianapolis and Bargersville under severe weather alert

A severe thunderstorm with radar-indicated rotation spawned a Tornado Warning Tuesday evening for central Johnson and west-central Shelby counties in Indiana, threatening Franklin, Whiteland, Bargersville, and nearby communities south of Indianapolis.

NWS Tornado Warning

Parts of Indiana under tornado warning.(UnSplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued the warning around 9:29–9:41 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, with the alert in effect until 10:00 p.m.

A storm near Franklin was moving east at roughly 35 mph, bringing risks of a tornado, flying debris, damaged roofs/windows/vehicles, tree damage, and hail up to three-quarters of an inch. It impacted areas along I-65.

Franklin is located 20 miles south of Indianapolis.

Also Read: Tornado in Flint, Michigan? Sirens go off as scary videos show touch down in Freeland

NWS Severe Thunderstorm Warning

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. EDT for parts of central Indiana, including Johnson, Marion, Morgan, Shelby, Hancock, Brown and Bartholomew counties.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As of 9:28 p.m. EDT, the National Weather Service reported a line of severe thunderstorms stretching from near Indianapolis to southeast of Martinsville and moving east at 35 mph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of 9:28 p.m. EDT, the National Weather Service reported a line of severe thunderstorms stretching from near Indianapolis to southeast of Martinsville and moving east at 35 mph. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Forecasters warned that the storms could produce wind gusts of up to 60 mph, posing a threat to roofs, siding and trees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forecasters warned that the storms could produce wind gusts of up to 60 mph, posing a threat to roofs, siding and trees. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Communities under the warning include Indianapolis, Greenwood, Franklin, Lawrence, Beech Grove, Martinsville, Speedway, Southport, New Whiteland, Cumberland, McCordsville, Whiteland, Bargersville, New Palestine, Meridian Hills, Brooklyn, Warren Park, Princes Lakes, Trafalgar and Morgantown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Communities under the warning include Indianapolis, Greenwood, Franklin, Lawrence, Beech Grove, Martinsville, Speedway, Southport, New Whiteland, Cumberland, McCordsville, Whiteland, Bargersville, New Palestine, Meridian Hills, Brooklyn, Warren Park, Princes Lakes, Trafalgar and Morgantown. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The warning also covers portions of Interstates 65, 69, 70 and 74. Residents in the affected areas are urged to seek shelter and remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The warning also covers portions of Interstates 65, 69, 70 and 74. Residents in the affected areas are urged to seek shelter and remain alert for rapidly changing weather conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Kearney Nebraska tornado warning: Severe storm rolls through, Phelps, Harlan Counties on alert; scary videos emerge

Weather Forecast (Central Indiana / Indianapolis Area)

Tonight (June 9–10): Showers likely then scattered thunderstorms, especially early evening. Low around 72°F. Warm and humid.

Wednesday (June 10): Isolated thunderstorms possible early, then mostly sunny. High near 91°F. Heat and humidity building.

Thursday: Very warm with highs in the low 90s; chance of showers/storms later in the day. Heat index could approach or exceed 100°F in spots.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON