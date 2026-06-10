Kearney Nebraska tornado warning: Severe storm rolls through, Phelps, Harlan Counties on alert; scary videos emerge

A tornado warning was issued for Phelps, Kearney, and Harlan Counties in Nebraska on Tuesday until until 7:15pm CDT or 8:15pm ET. A video showed a severe storm lashing Kearney in Nebraska, while a tornado warning remained in place. Image for representational purposes. (Pexel) A meteorologist for Channel8 ABC shared the news of the tornado warning. “A Tornado Warning has been issued for Phelps, Kearney, and Harlan Counties until 7:15 PM CDT on Tuesday, June 9. This storm is moving northeast at 50 mph and is capable of producing a tornado,” he wrote on Facebook. A map of the areas to be affected was shared as well.

Another person shared a photo of the storm and wrote “Current view of the tornado warned storm south of Kearney, NE”. You can see the image shared on X here. A video was shared as well, showing severe weather conditions. A ‘severe storm’ lashed Kearney as the tornado watch remained in effect, as per the local radio station which posted the clip.

Meanwhile the National Weather Service shared an update for a severe thunderstorm warning in the region. “Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Grand Island NE, Kearney NE and Minden NE until 8:15 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH!,” the NWS noted. Also Read | Mississippi tornado damage: Shocking video shows aftermath of twister in Bogue Chitto, ‘Homes destroyed, trees down’ Another local meteorologist noted “Strong wind gusts in Kearney as that storm was approaching.” He shared clip where a tree could be seen shaking with the force of the wind. You can see the clip here. A person also shared a photo of the storm.