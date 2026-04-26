Indiana University campus mass shooting: Here's what happened in Bloomington after ‘Little 500’

Nine people sustained injuries in a mass shooting that occurred near the Indiana University campus in Bloomington during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mass shooting near Indiana University leaves nine injured during early Sunday festivities.(Image for representation/AFP)

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Gunfire broke out as crowds gathered to celebrate the renowned "Little 500" college cycling race along the popular Kirkwood Avenue shortly after midnight, according to WTHR.

Law enforcement arrived at the 400 block of East Kirkwood – just a block away from Indiana University – where they discovered "multiple individuals with injuries."

As of 3 a.m., nine people were transported to local hospitals, with six of them being taken by ambulance, as reported by the outlet.

Authorities did not disclose the conditions or nature of the injuries sustained.

Witnesses describe brawl between two women before shooting

Meanwhile, Witnesses recalled a confrontation between two women before the shooting taking place.

“Two women fighting… I didn’t think too much of it,” a witness told the WTHR.

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{{^usCountry}} “I figured the police would get to it. But then I saw a girl reach toward her pants leg and start firing. By then, I was already running the other way.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I figured the police would get to it. But then I saw a girl reach toward her pants leg and start firing. By then, I was already running the other way.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Indiana University Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Indiana State Police provided assistance at the scene. Authorities reported that remotely piloted aerial vehicles were utilized to document the area, and an Indiana State Police helicopter also arrived to aid in the investigation, The Bloomingtonian reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indiana University Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Indiana State Police provided assistance at the scene. Authorities reported that remotely piloted aerial vehicles were utilized to document the area, and an Indiana State Police helicopter also arrived to aid in the investigation, The Bloomingtonian reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of Sunday morning, no suspects were in custody, according to police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of Sunday morning, no suspects were in custody, according to police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Individuals with information regarding the shooting, or those who may possess video footage of the incident, are encouraged to reach out to Detective Chris Scott at 812-339-4477. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Individuals with information regarding the shooting, or those who may possess video footage of the incident, are encouraged to reach out to Detective Chris Scott at 812-339-4477. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said that the information is preliminary and may be subject to change as the investigation progresses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that the information is preliminary and may be subject to change as the investigation progresses. {{/usCountry}}

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The shooting on Sunday occurred exactly one week after another mass shooting near the University of Iowa, which is also a member of the Big10 conference in the Midwest.

Five individuals were injured, including three students from Iowa, in the shooting that took place last week.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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