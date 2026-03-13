Aryna Sabalenka jokes her $1M ring could ‘distract’ opponents, shows up in wedding veil for Indiana Wells
Aryna Sabalenka proudly wore her engagement ring at Indian Wells and joked it might distract opponents.
Aryna Sabalenka is embracing her recent engagement while competing at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The tennis star has been proudly wearing her engagement ring on court and even joked that its sparkle might give her an advantage during matches.
Sabalenka talks about her engagement ring
Sabalenka spoke about her ring during a press conference at the tournament, which takes place in Palm Springs and concludes on Sunday, March 15.
When asked why she decided to keep the diamond ring on while playing, she explained that, "We double checked if there's a possibility to lose a diamond, and there's none, so I was pretty confident wearing this ring."
She added, "It feels pretty comfy. It feels shiny." Sabalenka also joked about the possible effect on her competitors, saying, "I hope that my opponent will get distracted by this diamond and it's going to benefit me."
Sabalenka warms up in a wedding veil
Sabalenka also had a playful moment during warm-ups at the tournament on March 11. Fans threw a wedding veil and bouquet onto the court, and the tennis star joined in on the fun.
She wore the white tulle veil attached to a headband while practicing with her hair pulled back into a tight bun. Her fiance Frangulis stood beside her during the moment and the couple smiled while warming up. Sabalenka even appeared to practice tossing the bouquet.
Their engagement announcement
Sabalenka first revealed her engagement to entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis on March 4 through an Instagram post.
According to Diamond World, the ring features an oval diamond set on a band with additional stones and is estimated to be 12 carats which costs around $1 million.
Sabalenka and Frangulis who have been dating for nearly two years since they were first spotted together in April 2024 has shared another look at their proposal moment online. In the clip, Frangulis proposed in front of an arrangement of flowers and candles beside a pool decorated with floating white rose petals.
"You & me, forever," Sabalenka captioned the post, adding the infinity emoji, the date and a white heart and diamond ring emoji.
