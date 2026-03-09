Aryna Sabalenka engagement ring cost revealed: Experts break down the 12-carat diamond

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis. Since announcing the happy news, the Belarusian tennis player has been proudly showing off her eye-catching engagement ring, which has quickly drawn attention online.

Who designed the ring? The custom-made ring was created by US-based jeweler Isabela Grutman in collaboration with Frangulis. The design process reportedly took several months to complete.

“I've always admired their love and relationship, so I was incredibly flattered when Georgios asked me to design this piece,” Grutman said in a statement.

“We spent months working on the design, selecting the stones, and perfecting every detail of the craftsmanship to make it truly special for Aryna," she continued.

Grutman added, “What made it even more meaningful was Georgios' idea to incorporate emeralds into the design, as it's her favorite stone - a personal touch that makes the ring uniquely hers.”

Details of the ring The engagement ring features a stunning oval-cut diamond weighing more than 12 carats, set in platinum, with emerald accents integrated into the design, according to a report by the Daily Mail. The emeralds are subtly incorporated beneath the main diamond.

Also Read: Georgios Frangulis: Aryna Sabalenka’s billionaire boyfriend and his massive net worth revealed

How much is the ring worth? Experts say the ring could be worth a small fortune.

Rustin Yasavolian, CEO of Masina Diamonds, told the Daily Mail that the ring could be valued between $500,000 and $800,000..

"The oval diamond has been the most popular shape for the past two to five years because of its elongated shape," the jeweler shared. "The beauty of oval diamonds is that they look larger than their carat weight compared to round diamonds. Their large silhouette takes up a lot of real estate on the finger."

However, diamond expert Nick Ireland suggested the value could be even higher. Speaking to Nine Network Australia’s nine.com.au, he estimated the ring might be worth around $1 million, or possibly up to $1.5 million, depending on the quality of the diamond.

"The main diamond is 12-carats, then you have possibly up to a carat of diamonds on the band itself," Ireland said

“﻿Obviously, if it's a natural diamond of high colour and high clarity, it could easily be more than a $US1 million... reaching up to $US1.5 million.”

He also highlighted the unique emerald detail beneath the diamond.

"Having emeralds in a little hidden halo underneath ... you wouldn't just see that sort of combination," Ireland said. "It certainly wouldn't just be sitting there on the shelf ready to go.﻿ The emeralds are only about 1.5mm in size maximum, they're not [worth] a huge amount, but they appear to be very high quality, very high color. It's a nice personal touch."