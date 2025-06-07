Georgios Frangulis: Aryna Sabalenka’s billionaire boyfriend and his massive net worth revealed

Coco Gauff defeated world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to claim the French Open title in Paris on Saturday. Off the court, Sabalenka is in a relationship with Georgios Frangulis, the CEO and founder of Oakberry Açaí. According to Tennis365, Frangulis' net worth is estimated to be around $75 million, thanks to the global success of his superfood franchise. Aryna Sabalenka with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis.(Instagram/ Aryna Sabalenka)

Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis's relationship

Sabalenka and Frangulis went public with their relationship in May 2024, appearing together at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. At the event, they were spotted in the Haas F1 Team garage, one of the teams sponsored by Oakberry. Since then, Frangulis has frequently accompanied Sabalenka on the tennis circuit.

Sabalenka has openly credited him for being a stabilizing force in her life, telling PEOPLE: “There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff."

"But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side."

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Frangulis studied law at Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado in Brazil. He went on to found Oakberry in 2016.

In addition to their personal relationship, Sabalenka also shares a professional partnership with Oakberry. The brand signed her as a global ambassador ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

“Aryna Sabalenka is a great example of the future of tennis and we are working closely with her to create some really exciting things over the years,” he said at the time.