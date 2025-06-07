Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
French Open prize money: How much winner Coco Gauff, runner-up Aryna Sabalenka take home?

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 07, 2025 10:19 PM IST

Coco Gauff won the French Open for the first time by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in the final on Saturday

Coco Gauff won the French Open for the first time by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in the final on Saturday. The No. 2 American star takes home her second major trophy, after the 2023 US Open, after coming from a set down to beat her Belarusian opponent. Gauff will now take home a hefty prize of $2,901,024 while Sabalenka wins $1,450,512. 

Winner US Coco Gauff (R) holds the trophy as she poses on the podium with Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka(AFP)

Below is a breakdown of the prize money earned by top stars at the French Open 2025

Winner: Coco Gauff

Prize Money: €2,550,000 (approximately $2,901,024)

Gauff’s victory earned her the top prize, a 6.25% increase from the 2024 champion’s payout, along with 2,000 WTA ranking points. Her stellar clay-court season, including finals in Madrid and Rome, boosted her to No. 2 in the WTA Finals race. 

Runner-Up: Aryna Sabalenka

Prize Money: €1,275,000 (approximately $1,450,512)

Sabalenka, despite a valiant effort and a first-set tiebreak win, took home half the champion’s prize. Her run, including a semifinal upset over Iga Swiatek, solidified her World No. 1 ranking and added 1,300 points.

The French Open maintains equal prize money for men’s and women’s singles, with both champions receiving €2,550,000. 

Coco Gauff’s win on Saturday marked her as the youngest American to claim the French Open since Serena Williams in 2002, while Sabalenka’s 70 unforced errors cost her a maiden clay-court Slam. 

Sabalenka appeared to be in the driving seat after taking a 4-1 lead in the opening set. "This will hurt so much, especially after such a tough two seeks playing great tennis in terrible conditions," the Belarusian said after the final.

"Thank you my team for the support, I'm sorry for this terrible final. As always I will come back stronger," she further added. 

"To Coco: you deserve it, you're a hard worker, a fighter." 

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Magnus Carlsen latest updates.
