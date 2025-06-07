Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
Coco Gauff's boyfriend: Who is the mystery man dating 21-year-old tennis star?

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 07, 2025 09:14 PM IST

Is Coco Gauff dating Jalen Sera? Here are a few hints we picked

Coco Gauff has always been mum about her dating life. Although the American tennis sensation spoke about her relationship with her partner, she did not reveal his identity. However, fans and social media users have picked up on several hints to speculate that the 21-year-old's boyfriend could be Jalen Sera.

Coco Gauff is currently competing at the French Open(REUTERS)
Coco Gauff is currently competing at the French Open(REUTERS)

The US Open champion, who is currently competing in the French Open, had last year spoken about her boyfriend's supportive nature. "Honestly, it wasn't something I got to set in stone," she told People in March 2024.

“I think I felt like I just, some parts of myself I love to share and then some parts I think I just keep to myself. And I think that's just the beauty of it all, that people still know me and know parts of me, but not everything. So I do feel like my life is a little bit in my hands too,” Gauff further added. 

Why do fans think Coco Gauff is dating Jalen Sera?

Sera, an Atlanta-based artist, has been rumored to be dating Coco Gauff since he posted on Instagram to congratulate the tennis star after her win against Qinwen Zheng last year. He shared a post by WTA Tour and captioned the story: "IT GIRL."

Neither Gauff nor Sera have confirmed or denied the speculation. 

Who is Jalen Sera?

Jalen Sera is an artist, musician, and actor. Despite public interest, particularly due to his rumored relationship with Gauff, Sera maintains a low profile, with limited details available about his personal life.

Sera was born on April 26, 2002, in Durham, North Carolina, alongside his twin brother, Terence. According to his IMDB profile, Jalen Sera was born is an actor, known for Honest T (2022), Telensia, City of AI and Troll (2023).

Follow Us On