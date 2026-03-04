World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka confirms engagement with Georgios Frangulis in romantic Instagram proposal video

World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka has announced her engagement to Georgios Frangulis, sharing the moment through an Instagram video that captured the proposal and the ring. The post quickly grabbed attention worldwide.

The Belarusian star captioned the video: “You &me, forever 3.3.26”, confirming the engagement date and adding a simple, emotional note to the announcement. The announcement's timing has added extra buzz, with Sabalenka preparing for Indian Wells, one of the biggest events outside the Grand Slams. As one of the leading names in women’s tennis, any update around Sabalenka travels fast, but this one has brought an off-court talking point into the pre-tournament conversation.

Sabalenka had also hinted earlier this season that the relationship could be heading towards a bigger milestone. After winning the Brisbane International in January, she thanked Frangulis and hoped she would soon be calling him “something else”.

Frangulis, who is widely known in business circles and has been seen alongside Sabalenk, has been part of her public life for some time now. Sabalenka’s post, however, marks the biggest personal update she has shared about the relationship.

Big personal moment before a key stretch of the season The engagement announcement comes at an important point in the season, with the tour moving into a crucial hard-court phase. Sabalenka is expected to be one of the headline contenders at the Indian Wells, and the focus will soon shift back to her tennis.

The post also drew quick congratulations from fellow players, including Ben Shelton, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Amanda Anisimova. Sabalenka had already shared another personal update from Indian Wells, introducing her new puppy, Ash, before posting about the engagement. In that sense, Tennis Paradise has already become an especially memorable stop for the world no.1 even before her campaign properly begins.