Bruno Fernandes refuses to commit to Manchester United's future, club’s direction under scanner: Report

Bruno Fernandes’ future at Manchester United is unlikely to be settled before the season ends. The club captain is expected to review his position in the summer, with two issues looming largest: whether United secures Champions League football and what happens with the manager’s role, according to The Mirror.

However, that does not mean an exit is imminent. Fernandes is under contract with United until 2028, and the expectation is that the next round of conversations will focus on long-term alignment rather than a rushed decision.

United’s project is central to Fernandes' decision United are understood to want clarity quickly and are reportedly prepared to make a major financial offer, with a deal that could reach €400,000 a week. But the bigger point in this situation is not only salary. Fernandes, who turns 32 in September, is entering a stage where his next contract could shape the final prime years of his career.

That is why the competitive picture matters in the case. A place in next season’s UEFA Champions League is seen as a key marker of ambition, while broader stability at the club, including the decision on whether Michael Carrick stays on permanently after his interim spell, could also influence the Portuguese midfielder’s thinking.

Carric’s presence is seen as a meaningful factor, with Fernandes believed to value both his impact and their working relationship. If that managerial situation is resolved in a way Fernandes trusts, it may strengthen United’s case in the summer talks.

Since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020, Fernandes has remained one of United’s most important players, both creatively and in leadership terms. His return of seven goals and 14 assists this season underlines how central he remains even as the club continues to navigate another rebuilding phase.

There has been outside interest, including previous links to Saudi Arabia, but Manchester United’s view is that Fernandes is part of the rebuild rather than a player to move on. The club is expected to reinforce key areas in the next window, though his decision is not expected to hinge on guarantees over any one signing.

The key discussions are expected after the campaign concludes, and Bruno Fernandades links up with the Portugal national team for the FIFA World Cup 2026. From United’s side, the task seems straightforward: convince their captain that the team’s direction matches his ambitions.