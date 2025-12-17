Bruno Fernandes reveals Spain, Italy ambition amid uncertainty over Manchester United: 'Moment I feel I'm not…'

Bruno Fernandes hints at Spain or Italy move after Man United.(REUTERS) Bruno Fernandes has revealed his future plans, expressing interest in continuing his career in Spain or Italy after his time at Old Trafford concludes. Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has opened up about his long-term ambitions, admitting he would be keen on a move to either Spain or Italy once his chapter at Old Trafford comes to an end. The Portuguese midfielder, who has been United’s most consistent performer in recent seasons, also revealed that the club were open to selling him during the last transfer window following interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Bruno said he chose to remain at United out of loyalty to the club and after holding detailed discussions with manager Ruben Amorim, which convinced him to continue leading the team. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Bruno stressed that his focus remains firmly on Manchester United for now, even as he acknowledged his desire to experience another top European league later in his career.

He opened up on his future and Manchester United’s stance during the last transfer window, revealing that the club had been open to his departure before he ultimately chose loyalty, while also admitting a long-term desire to test himself in Spain or return to Italy later in his career.

"I've always said that I want to remain in a place for as long as I'm wanted," he said. "The moment I feel that I'm not 100% wanted, then I will talk to the club and say that I want to leave," Bruno said in the two-part interview with Portuguese station Canal 11.

"I would like to try the Spanish league because I've never played in Spain. I would like to play for one of the clubs in Italy that competes for big aims like the league title, especially because I really enjoyed living in Italy," he added.

I have many links to Italy: Bruno Fernandes

The star midfielder also opened up on his personal connection with Italy, explaining how family ties and the prospect of competing for major honours make the country an appealing destination for him in the future.

"I have many links to the country [Italy]," the United captain said. "My daughter was born there and she keeps saying that she wants to learn Italian and if I could provide that and play for a club in Italy that has big aims and fight for a chance to win titles, it's an idea that like," he added.