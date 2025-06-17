Indian-American Congressman to limit Trump from entering the Iran-Israel conflict

President Donald Trump’s blunt warning for Iranian civilians to “immediately evacuate Tehran” has concerned both abroad and in Washington. Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie introduce a War Powers Resolution to limit Trump's unilateral military actions in the Israel-Iran conflict.(Reuters)

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

ALSO READ| US planning to strike Iran tonight? Trump official clarifies after ‘evacuate Tehran’ warning

Congress moves to block Trump’s unilateral action in Iran conflict

Now, Indian-American Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, is partnering with Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, to introduce a War Powers Resolution aimed at restricting Trump from unilaterally stepping into the U.S. in the Israel-Iran conflict.

“This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution,” Massie said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“I'm introducing a bipartisan War Powers Resolution tomorrow to prohibit our involvement. I invite all members of Congress to cosponsor this resolution.”

Massie is one of the few Republicans who have openly challenged Trump since his return to the presidency this year. Khanna has also long opposed unauthorised U.S. military interventions.

Khanna’s office told Axios that he is co-leading the resolution with Massie.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia has introduced a parallel resolution. “This resolution will ensure that if we decide to place our nation's men and women in uniform into harm's way, we will have a debate and vote on it in Congress,” Kaine said in a statement.

Pentagon assures US forces remain in defensive posture

Notably, the POTUS left the G7 summit in Canada a day early, citing the situation in the Middle East. “President Trump will return to Washington tonight so he can attend to many important matters,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a statement on X.

However, a White House official told CNN that Trump wasn’t signalling an immediate attack, but rather “trying to convey the urgency of the need for Iran to come to the table.”

ALSO READ| US nuclear sniffer plane deployed amid Iran-Israel conflict? Here's what we know

“American Forces are maintaining their defensive posture & that has not changed. We will protect American troops and our interests,” a Pentagon spokesperson said.