US planning to strike Iran tonight? Trump official clarifies after ‘evacuate Tehran’ warning

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 17, 2025 06:31 AM IST

President Donald Trump's ‘evacuate Tehran’ comment on Monday caused chaos as Israel reportedly bombed parts of the Iranian capital late at night

President Donald Trump's ‘evacuate Tehran’ comment on Monday caused chaos as Israel reportedly bombed parts of the Iranian capital late at night. A White House official later told CNN that by ‘evacuate’ the president was trying to convey the urgency of the need for Iran to come to the table. The 78-year-old has left the G7 summit in Canada a day early due to the conflict, his administration said. 

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit (AFP)
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit (AFP)

Trump posted: Iran should have signed the “deal” I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Read More: Trump mixes India-Pak conflict with Iran-Israel hostilities: 'They will make a deal'

Is the US striking Iran tonight?

While President Trump asked the NSC and Situation Room to be readied, an official told CBS News that the US is not joining Israel offensively in its military operation. 

“American Forces are maintaining their defensive posture & that has not changed. We will protect American troops and our interests,” a Pentagon spokesperson told multiple media outlets. 

This comes after White House said that Trump is cutting short his visit to the Group of Seven leaders’ summit. “President Trump will return to Washington tonight so he can attend to many important matters,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Read More: Israel, US, and China issue Tehran evacuation orders as fear of war grows

She further cited the escalating crisis in the Middle East, where Israel and Iran have been trading attacks. 

“President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer,” Leavitt wrote. “Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”

