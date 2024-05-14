Indian-American entrepreneur Pritika Mehta shares tips for immigrant founders in San Francisco

In a bustling metropolis like San Francisco, often hailed as the world's tech capital, immigrant entrepreneurs carve out their niche. Pritika Mehta gives advice on building network and staying resilient in tech capital, San Francisco(Facebook/SockSoho)

Against the backdrop of innovation and opportunity, Pritika Mehta, founder of Butternut AI and former spreadhead of Crompton Greeves Consumer Electricals, recently shared some witty insights and tips to navigate the entrepreneurial landscape in the City by the Bay.

Mehta, whose journey from an Indian digital marketing geek to an immigrant to a successful entrepreneur mirrors the aspirations of many in the tech industry, took to X(formerly Twitter) to offer practical advice and words of encouragement to fellow immigrant founders.

Her tweet quickly amassed over 35k views.

The Mumbai native started her X post, quipping, “Ditch formal clothes. Be casual. If you’re a billionaire, shorts and flip flops are your attire.”

One of Mehta's key tips revolves around the importance of building a strong network within the startup community.

“Get used to LinkedIn QR code wherever you go. Say bye to Starbucks. It’s a passé here. Try blue bottle and local coffee shops. Collaborate with others. Help whoever you can. Karma is real. Don’t ignore angels. They’re helpful and are often send leads to big firms.Introductions by connected founders and super angels will get you meetings,” she wrote.

Mehta suggests building connection in the City by the Bay

Forging meaningful connections in a city teeming with talent and innovation can open doors to opportunities, partnerships, and mentorship. By actively participating in networking events, joining industry-specific groups, and engaging with like-minded individuals, immigrant founders can tap into market.

The Butternut AI founder suggests, “Don’t get intimidated by successful founders. You’ll be there too. Ignore obnoxious founders. Things might not work for long time and then they do suddenly. A friend came to raise seed. 72 rejections. 73rd gave him a check and intros.”

“Don’t fear if you don’t have the right background, schooling, accent and connections. Everyone gets a fair chance. SF is a majority-minority city. So, whoever you are and wherever you are from, you’re a majority here.”

The SockSoho pioneer emphasizes, “Don’t worry if you’re coming from a new country. SF is so diverse, accepting and welcoming,” and added, “Ppl aren’t judging you on your present, they’ll open doors for you if you’ve a vision for the future.”

Mehta encourages immigrant founders to stay resilient. The entrepreneurial journey is rife with challenges and uncertainties, but perseverance and resilience are key to overcoming obstacles and achieving success.

“Get ready for serendipity. Your surface area of good luck widens here,” she suggests.