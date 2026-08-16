Indianapolis flooding: ‘Wild’ video shows Keystone Crossing submerged as White River water level recedes

The surge of the White River along Indianapolis, Indiana has left the city completely underwater, with several neighborhood already evacuated.

This handout photo distributed by the Indianapolis Fire Department shows first responders helping a resident in flood waters in Indianapolis, Indiana, on August 15. (AFP)

The evacuations started early on Saturday morning, with Broad Ripple and Rocky Ripple facing early evacuations. After peaking at a record 24.60 feet, the water level at the White River has been slowly receding. As of late Saturday afternoon, the water level sits around 23 feet.

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But despite the water level in the river receding this afternoon, water still remains in various parts of Indianapolis. In some parts of the city, the water level can be seen rising.

Brandon Cosinteno, a local meteorologist, shared a video of Keystone Crossing - a critical connector in the city that links the north side of Indianapolis with the I-465 beltway and nearby suburbs such as Carmel.

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{{^usCountry}} The video shows the neighborhood completely flooded with water, now reaching the houses in the high areas. Most of the low-lying areas nearby can be seen submerged, and water moved over them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video shows the neighborhood completely flooded with water, now reaching the houses in the high areas. Most of the low-lying areas nearby can be seen submerged, and water moved over them. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's the video:

Which Areas Of Indianapolis Are Flooded?

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Most of the flooding on Saturday was concentrated on the north side. The IndyStar reports that the areas of Broad Ripple, Rocky Ripple and Ravenwood have been evacuated. Additionally, the residents downriver on the Southside could face potential flooding next.

At least five people have died so far in the floods, officials have confirmed. Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett said that the flooding is historic and the city has not experienced a tragedy like this in years.

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The Indianapolis Fire Department has confirmed that so far, 95 people and 45 pets have been rescued. The official social media handles of the department have posted photos of rescuers working to get people amid hundreds of calls for help through Saturday.

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Indianapolis Governor Mike Braun has said that Trump has assured that Indiana's request for aid after the floods will be approved. Up to $5 million could be approved in federal aide when the approval is complete.

“My heart is with the families and loved ones of the five Hoosiers we have lost and every family whose life has been changed by these storms,” Braun said in a statement earlier today. “Please continue to take flooding seriously and stay away from floodwaters.”