Indianapolis shooting update: Two people injured after shooting at Kildare Avenue; first details emerge

A shooting took place in Indianapolis in the 1900 block of Kildare Avenue on Friday night, leaving two injured. As per reports, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called for reports of a person shot.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called for reports of a person shot. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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They found one victim with wounds consistent with gunshot injuries. They also found a second victim moments later. They are being moved to nearby hospitals and the conditions are unknown, as per Fox 59.

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Details of the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

Indianapolis shooting: Was an officer involved?

Scanner reports and pages indicated it was an officer-involved shooting.

"Active Event: Officer-Involved Shooting. I’m listening to "Indianapolis Metropolitan Police" using the Scanner Radio app," one person shared on X. Another shared a map of the area and mentioned it was an ‘officer-involved shooting’, calling it an ‘active event’.

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{{^usCountry}} “OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING*** | SHOTS FIRED WITH 1 OFFICER AND 1 VICTIM SHOT. NO SUSPECT INFO AT THIS TIME. TRANSPORTING AND ESCORTING INJURED OFFICER. ROAD CLOSURES AROUND THE LOCATION,” the scanner page noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING*** | SHOTS FIRED WITH 1 OFFICER AND 1 VICTIM SHOT. NO SUSPECT INFO AT THIS TIME. TRANSPORTING AND ESCORTING INJURED OFFICER. ROAD CLOSURES AROUND THE LOCATION,” the scanner page noted. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the Indianapolis Police Department has not issued an official statement on the shooting. Despite the scanner reports, local channels have reported that two victims suffered gunshot wounds, and did not mention anything about an officer being involved.

Indianapolis shooting: Reactions pour in

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Several people reacted to the news of the shooting in Indianapolis. “I heard them blocking off streets to escort officer to hospital,” one remarked.

Another asked “Did the flock cameras catch the person.” Yet another said “I was wondering what was going on. I saw so many police cars heading north from 10th and Arlington...”.

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Many offered prayers for the situation and hoped all would be safe. “National guard needs to buckle this city down,” one noted. Another said “We had over 6 cop cars fly by our house on Emerson.”

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A page tracking events in the area also added “East 19th Street & North Kildare Avenue. Call for a person shot. There’s possibly two victims. One is also POSSIBLY an officer that is shot. Firearm located on Kildare along with a crime scene. It does sound like there are two victims. Large police presence in the area. Blocking down several roadways. It does sound like an officer was shot.”