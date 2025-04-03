Indianapolis: Tornado sirens sound as possible twister spotted in Brownsburg| Videos

Tornado sirens went off in Indianapolis as a twister was spotted in Brownsburg on Wednesday night amid severe weather condition across Indiana. Tornado sirens went off in Indianapolis on Wednesday amid severe weather. (Pixabay)

“A confirmed tornado was located over Carmel, or 11 miles north of Indianapolis. Moving northeast at 65 mph,” the National Weather Service said in an alert issued at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

Tornado damage has been reported in Brownsburg. According to AZ Intel, a building collapsed and the Sur La Table warehouse, a supply store in Brownsburg, also sustained damage. As of now there is no confirmation about whether anyone was trapped under the debris. Brownsburg, located in Hendricks County, is a suburb of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Locations impacted -

Carmel

Noblesville

Fishers

Westfield

Morse Reservoir

Cicero

Indianapolis

This includes:

Interstate 69 between mile markers 202 and 211

Tornado Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the following areas in Indiana. The warning remains in effect until 11 PM EDT -

In Indiana (21 counties):

In Central Indiana:

Boone

Clinton

Hamilton

Hendricks

Howard

Johnson

Marion

Morgan

Tipton

In South Central Indiana:

Brown

Lawrence

Monroe

In Southwest Indiana:

Daviess

Greene

Knox

Martin

Sullivan

In West Central Indiana:

Clay

Owen

Putnam

Vigo

Cities included in the watch area:

Bedford

Bloomfield

Bloomington

Brazil

Brownsburg

Carlisle

Carmel

Danville

Farmersburg

Fishers

Frankfort

Franklin

Gosport

Greencastle

Greenwood

Indianapolis

Jasonville

Kokomo

Lebanon

Linton

Loogootee

Martinsville

Mitchell

Mooresville

Nashville

Noblesville

Plainfield

Shelburn

Shoals

Spencer

Sullivan

Terre Haute

Tipton

Vincennes

Washington

Worthington

Zionsville

According to NWS, the severe weather conditions are expected to pose significant risks, with flying debris posing a serious danger to anyone caught without shelter. Mobile homes are likely to be damaged or destroyed, while roofs, windows, and vehicles may suffer considerable damage. Additionally, widespread tree damage is anticipated.