Indianapolis: Tornado sirens sound as possible twister spotted in Brownsburg| Videos
Tornado sirens went off in Indianapolis as a twister was spotted in Brownsburg. Tornado damage has been reported.
Tornado sirens went off in Indianapolis as a twister was spotted in Brownsburg on Wednesday night amid severe weather condition across Indiana.
“A confirmed tornado was located over Carmel, or 11 miles north of Indianapolis. Moving northeast at 65 mph,” the National Weather Service said in an alert issued at 9:30 p.m. EDT.
Tornado damage has been reported in Brownsburg. According to AZ Intel, a building collapsed and the Sur La Table warehouse, a supply store in Brownsburg, also sustained damage. As of now there is no confirmation about whether anyone was trapped under the debris. Brownsburg, located in Hendricks County, is a suburb of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Locations impacted -
Carmel
Noblesville
Fishers
Westfield
Morse Reservoir
Cicero
Indianapolis
This includes:
Interstate 69 between mile markers 202 and 211
Also Read: Muncie Tornado: Severe weather leaves Ball State University and Anderson without power
Also Read: Indianapolis power outage: Over 135,000 without power after tornado spotted in Carmel
Tornado Warning
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the following areas in Indiana. The warning remains in effect until 11 PM EDT -
In Indiana (21 counties):
In Central Indiana:
Boone
Clinton
Hamilton
Hendricks
Howard
Johnson
Marion
Morgan
Tipton
In South Central Indiana:
Brown
Lawrence
Monroe
In Southwest Indiana:
Daviess
Greene
Knox
Martin
Sullivan
In West Central Indiana:
Clay
Owen
Putnam
Vigo
Cities included in the watch area:
Bedford
Bloomfield
Bloomington
Brazil
Brownsburg
Carlisle
Carmel
Danville
Farmersburg
Fishers
Frankfort
Franklin
Gosport
Greencastle
Greenwood
Indianapolis
Jasonville
Kokomo
Lebanon
Linton
Loogootee
Martinsville
Mitchell
Mooresville
Nashville
Noblesville
Plainfield
Shelburn
Shoals
Spencer
Sullivan
Terre Haute
Tipton
Vincennes
Washington
Worthington
Zionsville
According to NWS, the severe weather conditions are expected to pose significant risks, with flying debris posing a serious danger to anyone caught without shelter. Mobile homes are likely to be damaged or destroyed, while roofs, windows, and vehicles may suffer considerable damage. Additionally, widespread tree damage is anticipated.