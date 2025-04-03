Brownsburg tornado damage: Building collapses in Indiana town, warning in Indianapolis | Video

A building collapsed in Brownsburg, Indiana after a tornado ripped through the city on Wednesday. Meanwhile, multiple sirens rang through Indianapolis. Locals reported that the damaged structure was of the Sur La Table warehouse, which is on Northfield. Authorities are yet to issue a statement about the collapse. There is no information to confirm if people were trapped under the structure. A building collapsed in Brownsburg, Indiana after a tornado hit the city(X/IsabellaMitfor2)

Fox59 reporter Max Lewis tweeted: “The wall of a warehouse in Brownsburg, Indiana has collapsed after a possible tornado made its way through the area. We are hearing reports that some people were unaccounted for. We have a crew on the way.”

The TV channel's Angela Ganote posted two photos of the warehouse, saying a viewer sent them to her. She added that ‘there was a woman who was trapped inside, but she has been freed’.

Lindsey Monroe of WTHR13 reported that several overturned vehicles could be seen at the scene.

Tornado warning in Indianapolis

Meanwhile, tornado sirens went off in Indianapolis. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of central Indiana, effective until 11:00 PM EDT on Wednesday. The warning includes northwestern Shelby County, southwestern Hancock County, northeastern Johnson County, and southeastern Marion County.

At 10:27 PM EDT, radar detected a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado over Greenwood, about 11 miles south of Indianapolis, moving northeast at 30 mph. The storm posed risks of flying debris, potential damage or destruction to mobile homes, and harm to roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees.

Affected areas include Greenwood, Indianapolis, Beech Grove, Southport, New Whiteland, Whiteland, and Homecroft. The warning also covers parts of Interstate 65 between mile markers 97 and 106, and Interstate 74 between mile markers 93 and 105.

Residents are urged to take immediate cover in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoiding windows. Those outdoors, in mobile homes, or in vehicles should find the nearest substantial shelter and protect themselves from flying debris.