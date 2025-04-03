Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lake City tornado: Video shows violent twister on ground, Monette on alert

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 03, 2025 05:44 AM IST

A massive tornado is on the ground near Lake City and Monette in Arkansas

A massive tornado is on the ground near Lake City and Monette in Arkansas. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado emergency for Blytheville, Trumann, and Gosnell too. As per the agency alert, residents must seek shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Tornado near Lake City and Monette in Arkansas(Unsplash)
Tornado near Lake City and Monette in Arkansas(Unsplash)

Posting videos on social media, one person wrote: “Oh my God the Lake City, Arkansas tornado is so bad. I’m going to be sick.”

“WOW! Large wedge tornado ongoing NOW in Lake City, Arkansas. This storm is tracking towards west KY.” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Tornado warnings in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois: THESE cities will be most hit

Weather.com digital meteorologist Jonathan Belles reported that the tornado in Lake City ‘is doing damage at least to power lines’. “Several power flashes are ongoing in a storm chaser’s live stream from the area,” he added.

NWS warnings on Wednesday

This comes hours after the NWS warned millions of Americans about deadly flash flooding, high-magnitude tornadoes and baseball-sized hail in the Midwest and South on Wednesday. Dozens of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Mississippi.

Read More: Tornado warning issued for Grass Valley, Nevada County and Yuba County in California amid severe weather

The potent storm system will bring “significant, life-threatening flash flooding” each day through Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

A tornado emergency was issued in northeast Arkansas, with the NWS office in Memphis telling residents: “This is a life threatening situation. Seek shelter now."

Earlier in the day, visuals of tornado damage in Potosi, Missouri, about 57 miles southwest of St. Louis, surfaced on social media. Several roofs were shattered and trees were uprooted. There is no information about injuries and fatalities in the area.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Lake City tornado: Video shows violent twister on ground, Monette on alert
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On