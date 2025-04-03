Lake City tornado: Video shows violent twister on ground, Monette on alert

A massive tornado is on the ground near Lake City and Monette in Arkansas. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado emergency for Blytheville, Trumann, and Gosnell too. As per the agency alert, residents must seek shelter immediately in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Tornado near Lake City and Monette in Arkansas(Unsplash)

Posting videos on social media, one person wrote: “Oh my God the Lake City, Arkansas tornado is so bad. I’m going to be sick.”

“WOW! Large wedge tornado ongoing NOW in Lake City, Arkansas. This storm is tracking towards west KY.” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Tornado warnings in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois: THESE cities will be most hit

Weather.com digital meteorologist Jonathan Belles reported that the tornado in Lake City ‘is doing damage at least to power lines’. “Several power flashes are ongoing in a storm chaser’s live stream from the area,” he added.

NWS warnings on Wednesday

This comes hours after the NWS warned millions of Americans about deadly flash flooding, high-magnitude tornadoes and baseball-sized hail in the Midwest and South on Wednesday. Dozens of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Mississippi.

Read More: Tornado warning issued for Grass Valley, Nevada County and Yuba County in California amid severe weather

The potent storm system will bring “significant, life-threatening flash flooding” each day through Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

A tornado emergency was issued in northeast Arkansas, with the NWS office in Memphis telling residents: “This is a life threatening situation. Seek shelter now."

Earlier in the day, visuals of tornado damage in Potosi, Missouri, about 57 miles southwest of St. Louis, surfaced on social media. Several roofs were shattered and trees were uprooted. There is no information about injuries and fatalities in the area.