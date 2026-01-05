Inside Elon Musk's 'lovely' dinner with Trump and Melania, hours after praising POTUS over Venezuela attack

Tech billionaire Elon Musk met President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for dinner on Saturday, just hours after praising the US president for a military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. Elon Musk met Donald Trump on Saturday.(Reuters )

Sharing a photo from the dinner on X, Musk wrote, "Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS. 2026 is going to be amazing!"

Musk congratulates Trump

Earlier in the day, Musk had reposted a White House–shared image showing Maduro blindfolded aboard the USS Iwo Jima.

Commenting on the image, Musk wrote, "Congratulations, President Trump! This is a win for the world and a clear message to evil dictators everywhere."

Overnight operation

US forces reportedly launched an operation in Caracas in the early hours of Saturday, striking military targets and capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The two were taken to New York to face federal narcotrafficking charges. Maduro is currently being held at a New York detention facility and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, President Trump said the United States would temporarily “run” Venezuela until a "safe, proper and judicious transition" can be ensured.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth later expanded on the president’s remarks, saying, "It means we set the terms. President Trump sets the terms. It means the drugs stop flowing, it means the oil that was taken from us is returned, ultimately, and that criminals are not sent to the United States.”

In Maduro’s absence, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez assumed the role of interim leader. The 56-year-old former labor lawyer strongly condemned the capture of Maduro and Flores, calling it a violation of international law.

"What is being done to Venezuela is an atrocity that violates international law. History and justice will make the extremists who promoted this armed aggression pay,” she said. “There is only one president in Venezuela and his name is Nicolás Maduro.”