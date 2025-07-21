Inside Elon Musk's new Tesla Hollywood diner: All features explained

The much-spoke-of Tesla Hollywood diner appears to be almost ready. Located on Santa Monica Boulevard, which is in the heart of the LA Media district, the site is now available on the Tesla app, indicating a launch could be around the corner, Financial Express reported. The Tesla diner app will automatically connect to vehicles there(X/@SawyerMerritt)

Sawyer Merritt, an individual on X, who reports on Tesla news, said it would open on July 21.

Elon Musk's upcoming venue includes an electric vehicle Supercharger station along with a retro-themed diner and a drive-in movie theatre.

The construction work for the Hollywood diner began in September 2023.

What is there at the Tesla Hollywood diner?

There are 80 of the latest V4 Superchargers at the Tesla Hollywood diner, each delivering up to 325 kW.

Merritt added that there is a drive-in movie theatre with two 45-foot LED movie screens. Audio from the movies or videos playing on both screens will sync and play from the speakers inside the Tesla vehicle.

Also Read | Did Elon Musk alter his phone number amid nasty fallout with Donald Trump? Surprising details revealed

Visitors can also order food directly from the screen inside the Tesla, Merritt noted.

The Tesla diner app automatically appears in the Tesla vehicle once it is connected to the WiFi there, Merritt said.

What food is available at the diner?

Merritt shared that burgers and fries are among the food items available at the diner, and the menu includes chicken wings, hot dogs, hand-spun milkshakes, sandwiches, and more.

He added that there are cane sugar sodas at the Tesla diner, including Cola, diet cola, lemon-lime, root beer, orange, black cherry, or cream. These cost $4 each.

Milkshakes cost $8, and to make it a pie shake, one would have to shell out another four dollars. Vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry flavours are available, and apple or pecan are the pie choices.

Gifts, robots, and more: Other cool stuff at the Tesla diner

The Tesla diner has some other cool features, like an Optimus robot serving popcorn there. The diner also serves sandwiches and burgers in small paper Cybertruck boxes, Merritt shared.

Musk's company is also selling an exclusive all-black Tesla Bot action figure at the site, which also has a ‘cool’ bathroom, Merritt observed.