Inside Kate Middleton's special Christmas plans amid cancer recovery

The Royal Family is set to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham this year, with King Charles and Kate Middleton embracing a more family-oriented holiday. After a challenging year, marked by personal trials including a cancer scare, the royals are looking forward to a peaceful and intimate festive season with their loved ones. Royal expert Jennie Bond gave a sneak peek into the royal family’s Christmas celebrations for this year. Kate Middleton embraces intimate holiday plans with a large family gathering.(@KensingtonRoyal/X)

A big fat Royal Christmas

Sharing with the OK! Magazine that this year’s Christmas will centre around bringing the close family to the royals– King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton under one roof. 45 family members of the royal family are expected under one roof for the holiday season.

When asked where everyone will be staying since there will be many guests visiting the royal fold for the festivities, Bond told the outlet, “If Catherine’s parents are there, they will certainly stay at Anmer Hall. I’m not sure Catherine would yet feel up to hosting a huge crowd at the Hall, so I imagine it would just be close family. The Yorks would be at Wood Farm.” She added, “But whoever stays where, I’m sure this will be a Christmas when the whole family will want to unite around Charles and Camilla, and William and Catherine, to help put this year behind them and cheer them into a brighter year ahead."

Prince William recently attended a seasonal event in Wiltshire for the families of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, in his role as colonel-in-chief. During the event, he expressed, “We’ll be in Norfolk, at Sandringham. We'll be 45 for Christmas. It won't be quiet, it will be noisy.” He further joked, “Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready."

Royal Christmas to have more children cheer

The royal family is blessed with an increased number of children to their family, thus, this year’s celebrations will be more focused on bringing join to the younger ones.

Bond revealed to the outlet, “After the year they’ve had, I’m sure it’s going to mean the world to the King and Queen to have as many of their family as possible joining them for Christmas. And, as the number of youngsters increases, so the celebrations become more and more child-oriented. Which is exactly what Christmas should be all about."

While Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to spend Christmas away from the UK, the rest of the Royal Family will head to Norfolk for their traditional holiday celebrations.