Insiders leak bombshell details behind Trump’s Thursday election speech as Republicans grow uneasy over strategy

President Donald Trump is set to deliver a primetime address on Thursday night, and according to a Daily Mail report, the speech is already creating divisions inside Republican circles. Trump has been teasing what he calls a major disclosure tied to election fraud claims and declassified documents.

Insiders reveal why Trump’s election speech has Republicans divided. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, he said, “It’s really big news. It’s really, really big news, and our country has to shape up.” He added, “What we’re going to talk about Thursday, it doesn’t get bigger because without free and fair elections, you don’t have a country.”

The report says some Republican strategists worry the issue could become a distraction ahead of the midterm elections, while Trump’s allies believe it will strengthen the party’s election security message.

Trump team prepares election document release

The Daily Mail reported that after former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard left her post last month, Trump appointed Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence. According to the report, Pulte was tasked with reviewing intelligence records related to election fraud allegations.

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{{^usCountry}} The report also said investigative journalist John Solomon joined the White House transparency effort and has been working with Pulte to review millions of documents. Sources claimed only a small number of documents are expected to be declassified initially. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also said investigative journalist John Solomon joined the White House transparency effort and has been working with Pulte to review millions of documents. Sources claimed only a small number of documents are expected to be declassified initially. {{/usCountry}}

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Solomon defended the effort during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, saying, “If Truth is a problem, then I’m a problem. I guess if you worried about Truth, then you should be concerned.”

GOP concerns grow over Trump’s election focus

According to the same report, some Republican consultants are concerned that revisiting 2020 election claims could shift attention away from key midterm issues. Reports suggesting Trump could discuss the 2020 Georgia Senate race have reportedly caused concern among some GOP figures.

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The White House, however, pushed back on speculation surrounding the speech. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Daily Mail, “As usual, anonymous sources are speculating about what President Trump will say during his speech on Thursday evening. The truth is, nobody knows yet what President Trump will ultimately say, which is why everyone should tune in.”

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The report also noted that no evidence has been established proving voting machine insecurity or fraud changed the outcome of the 2020 election.